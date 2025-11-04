"Nobel Prize in Neurosurgery" Winner Dr. Aaron Cohen-Gadol Launches Revolutionary AI Platform Covering 35 Medical Specialties

ATLAS GPT Brings Award-Winning Surgical Excellence to Transform Clinical Decision-Making Across All Healthcare Disciplines

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Aaron Cohen-Gadol, recipient of the prestigious Vilhelm Magnus Medal—often called the "Nobel Prize in Neurosurgery"—announces ATLAS GPT, an advanced agentic AI platform that extends his renowned expertise across 35 medical specialties.

The Vilhelm Magnus Medal, awarded and presented to only 13 individuals in history, recognizes Dr. Cohen-Gadol's pioneering contributions that have transformed patient outcomes worldwide. Now, through ATLAS GPT, this Nobel Prize-caliber expertise becomes accessible across the entire spectrum of medicine.

Nobel Prize-Level Thinking, AI-Powered Scale



With approximately 600 peer-reviewed publications and innovations in advanced surgical technologies, Dr. Cohen-Gadol has set the gold standard in complex brain surgery. ATLAS GPT represents the evolution of this mission: democratizing world-class medical knowledge through cutting-edge artificial intelligence.

Agentic AI Transforming 35 Medical Specialties



ATLAS GPT is independently proven to be the most intelligent, agentic AI system that actively assists healthcare professionals across surgical specialties, medical disciplines, specialized care, and emerging fields—covering Neurosurgery, Cardiology, Oncology, Orthopedics, Emergency Medicine, and 30+ additional specialties. ATLAS GPT had been evaluated against all the current AI models for medicine using rigorous testing standards.

The platform's agentic capabilities mean it doesn't just respond to queries—it anticipates clinical needs, suggests differential diagnoses, offers evidence-based treatment pathways, and adapts to individual provider workflows.

"Receiving the Vilhelm Magnus Medal validated decades of work in advancing neurosurgical techniques and education," said Dr. Cohen-Gadol. "ATLAS GPT allows us to apply that same level of rigorous, evidence-based thinking across all of medicine. We're bringing 'Nobel Prize in Neurosurgery' caliber expertise to every specialty, every clinician, and ultimately, every patient."

About ATLAS GPT



ATLAS GPT is an agentic AI platform designed to revolutionize medical education and clinical decision-making across 35 medical specialties. Built on the foundation of world-class surgical expertise and evidence-based medicine, ATLAS GPT provides healthcare professionals with intelligent, adaptive clinical support that enhances patient care and outcomes. We invite you to see what this is about. https://www.atlasmeditech.com/

Media Contact:

Aaron Cohen-Gadol, MD

[email protected]

CELL: 317-362-8760

SOURCE Atlas Meditech