Nobel Prize Laureate Dr. Barry Marshall to Join Advisory Board of Xcelerate, Inc.

MAULDIN, S.C., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcelerate, Inc. (OTC: UDHI) is honored to announce Barry James Marshall AC FRACP FRS FAA will join its Advisory Board, effective immediately. In 2005 Dr. Marshall and his longtime collaborator Dr. Robin Warren were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discovery of the bacterium Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) and its role in peptic ulcer disease. This discovery also established the causative link between Helicobacter pylori infection and stomach cancer. Currently Dr. Marshall serves as Clinical Professor and Director of The Marshall Centre for Infectious Diseases Research at University of Western Australia. Additionally, Dr. Marshall has been involved with the establishment of the Marshall Laboratory for Biomedical Engineering at Shenzhen University

"This is truly a breakthrough day for Xcelerate," said Michael O'Shea, Xcelerate' s CEO. "Adding a Nobel Prize researcher and medical technology innovator to our Advisory Board will greatly accelerate the transition to our next phase of business development while supplying a tremendous boost toward our long-term goal of a NASDAQ listing. Xcelerate is seeking to acquire innovation at the patent/engineering level, marry it to early-stage medtech companies, and supply it in a controlled clinical care setting where developments will be trialed, tested, and applied. This will provide end-to-end controlled medtech development resulting in quicker product profitability and greater ROI by fostering engineering, clinical and business developments under one umbrella."

