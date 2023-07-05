Nobel-Prize Winning Author's Legacy Set to Enthrall Audiences at 35th Galway Film Fleadh: Ireland Welcomes Global Premier of 'Faulkner: The Past Is Never Dead'

Narrated by and starring Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee, Eric Roberts, along with Skyler Adams – groundbreaking documentary exploring William Faulkner's racial legacy

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoknapatawpha Productions LLC and Coffee House Films are excited to announce the Irish premiere of the compelling documentary "Faulkner: The Past Is Never Dead" at the 35th edition of the Galway Film Fleadh on July 14, 2023. The Galway Film Fleadh is a leading international venue that celebrates new Irish cinema and filmmakers worldwide. The festival's 35th edition brings a vast array of world cinema to the western edge of Europe, providing an unparalleled stage for "Faulkner: The Past Is Never Dead."

Regarding the film, Director of Programming for the Galway Film Fleadh, Maeve McGrath said: "In a very strong directorial debut for Michael Modak-Truran, the program team were struck by how well-realized the documentary, 'Faulkner: The Past Is Never Dead' was. Featuring archive footage, interviews and re-enactments, the film gives a very important insight into Faulkner and his work."

First unveiled at the Oxford Film Festival, the documentary is the first ever to delve into the intricate racial legacy of the American Nobel Prize-winning author. Through the exploration of his work and life, the narrative interweaves Faulkner's often contradictory views on race, illustrating a man as complex and nuanced as the characters he immortalized – yet unquestionably brilliant as a writer.

"We are incredibly proud to be part of the Galway Film Fleadh's lineup," said Michael Modak-Truran, writer-director of the documentary. "Ireland's leading film festival offers a perfect backdrop to introduce Faulkner to an international audience. And just like the great James Joyce, whom Faulkner deeply admired, Faulkner's work is marked by an extravagant ambition for words, telling dark stories with immense imagination and wit."

Narrated by Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts, the film employs a unique blend of storytelling techniques that weaves together re-enactments set in Faulkner's Mississippi Delta community with insightful interviews with renowned Faulkner scholars, animations of the author's drawings, and a gripping score by multi-platform artist, Osei Essed. A mesmerizing tableau, the film also features an original song by Gareth Dunlop and Lee Rogers, bringing a fresh perspective to Faulkner's life, work, and complex views.

The documentary invites audiences to re-engage with Faulkner's fiction while encouraging newcomers to delve into the world of this literary giant. And ultimately, the film hopes to foster fresh discussions on race, equality, and civil rights – themes that continue to echo in the modern world.

