NobelBiz Names Steven Bederman President at Contact Center Week, Announces [R]Evolution of the Contact Center

"The company has been well positioned for growth, and the demand from our clients for our innovative products and services continues to surpass our forecasts," Knobel said.To realize the opportunity presented to us, we need a president who knows the business—from all perspectives. I am confident Steve Bederman's leadership will allow us to meet the high expectations our customers put on us."

Bederman is a 30-year veteran of the contact center industry, earning a reputation as an analytical thinker and highly adaptable transformative leader. He is a well-regarded expert in stabilizing and rebuilding organizations, helping them realize their opportunity to grow exponentially within their markets.

"I couldn't be more excited to take on the responsibility of driving NobelBiz into a leadership market position," says Bederman. "This is a company that is critically positioned in the contact center space with a well-designed product suite from carrier to cloud to data aggregation tools. To be able to build those product offerings on top of a solid company foundation, with the staff so tactically in place, is incredible. For me, it's a once-in-a-career opportunity. I believe we may very well lead the revolution of the contact center."

This revolution, as Bederman envisions, is the basis for the forthcoming leadership program titled The [R]Evolution of the Contact Center. A series of posts, videos, webinars, and other digital content will contribute toward an ebook by the same name. During industry events, interviews, panels, and workshops will be facilitated to include the many perspectives from different positions in the contact center industry. Access content and schedules at http://NobelBiz.com/JoinTheRevolution.

Bederman makes his public debut as NobelBiz President during Contact Center Week in Las Vegas, taking place June 19 – 22. His appearance will coincide with the company's introduction of new branding and an advertising campaign titled "#intelligenceishot," bringing attention to critical insights in the contact industry impacting regulations, technology, customer behaviors and more.

About NobelBiz™

Since its inception in 2005, NobelBiz has built a reputation as an innovator in the contact center space. Starting with a network specifically engineered to handle the volume and velocity that a call center creates on a carrier. Today, the company is an innovative organization with technology solutions focused on Enterprise and BPO contact centers, cloud-based call center solutions, and business intelligence to the Contact Center industry. For more information on the company, leadership and services visit http://NobelBiz.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nobelbiz-names-steven-bederman-president-at-contact-center-week-announces-revolution-of-the-contact-center-300668227.html

SOURCE NobelBiz

Related Links

http://NobelBiz.com

