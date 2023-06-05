Nobell Foods Hires Chief Legal Officer

News provided by

Nobell Foods

05 Jun, 2023, 12:00 ET

Veteran legal and compliance executive brings more than two decades of leadership to Nobell Foods

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nobell Foods, the company pioneering the use of Plant-Grown Proteins to create animal-free cheese, announced the hire of Justin Ferber as the company's Chief Legal Officer. Ferber will join the team this month to lead Nobell's legal function which encompasses corporate, compliance and intellectual property.

With 20+ years of experience working with high-growth companies in the life sciences, technology and health care industries, Ferber has a proven track record of bringing innovative products to market and effectively scaling and managing legal and compliance functions.

"As we continue to lead the category in Plant-Grown Proteins, experienced legal guidance is essential to our success. Having built and led legal functions at various companies bringing new, transformative products to market, Justin brings a depth and breadth of experience to Nobell." said Nobell Foods CEO and founder Magi Richani "With a proven track record of transforming complex businesses into high-performing companies, Justin is a welcome addition to the team."

Ferber joins Nobell after serving as General Counsel for Inscripta. During his tenure, Ferber built and led the legal team, including maintaining responsibility for corporate, intellectual property, strategic transactions, litigation, employment, compliance, regulatory and public policy. Prior to his work at Inscripta, Ferber served as General Counsel of Omada Health where he was instrumental in building and scaling the company from a start-up to a pre-IPO company.

"One of the reasons I was drawn to Nobell is the company's focus on leading the category and commitment to creating delicious and sustainable food," said Ferber. "Nobell has created a compelling brand with a strong product that's primed for growth. I look forward to working closely with Magi and the Nobell team to build on this foundation."

Ferber's hire follows a notable executive appointment for Nobell during a period of strategic growth. In February, the company announced its new leader of food science and product development, Sergey Solomatin, formerly of Impossible Foods.

About Nobell Foods: Nobell Foods is pioneering a new category in food with Plant-Grown Proteins. Through their groundbreaking work in teaching plants to make Casein – responsible for giving cheese its stretch, melt, and texture – Nobell Foods is on a path to unlock a new age of animal-free products where taste, quality, and affordability are widely accessible. The privately held food company was founded in 2016 by CEO and founder Magi Richani who built this revolutionary technology with the mission to harness the power of plants to create delicious, indulgent animal-free cheeses.

For more information please visit www.nobellfoods.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn for updates.

SOURCE Nobell Foods

Also from this source

Nobell Foods Hires Former Impossible Foods VP, Sergey Solomatin, as New Leader of Food Science and Product Development

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.