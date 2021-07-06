Nobelpharma America Announces Presence at 2021 Society for Pediatric Dermatology Annual Meeting

BETHESDA, Md., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobelpharma America, LLC, a pharmaceutical and medical device company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, today announced its involvement at the 2021 Society for Pediatric Dermatology (SPD) Annual Meeting July 8-10, 2021. The company will provide a virtual booth and present a scientific poster during the virtual conference. This will be the company's second year attending the meeting.

"We're excited to attend the largest pediatric dermatology conference for the second year in a row, so we can provide a voice for underserved patient populations such as those living with facial angiofibroma associated with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)," said Yoshiki Kida, President & CEO of Nobelpharma America. "Approximately 50,000 people in the U.S. have TSC-related facial angiofibroma. Our presence at the SPD annual meeting enables us to have crucial conversations with the doctors who are at the forefront of diagnosing and treating this disease."

Further details around Nobelpharma America's participation and other related upcoming events can be found below.

Poster Presentation

Nobelpharma America will present a scientific poster as part of its involvement within the conference. The data presented is a sub analysis of the poster presentations the company displayed at the 2020 SPD Annual Meeting and relates to the impact of facial angiofibroma on patients living with TSC and management of symptoms. The related abstract provides a retrospective analysis of the Natural History Database maintained by the TSC Alliance and will be presented by Dr. Eric Beresford, Head of Medical Affairs at Nobelpharma America. For more information and to register for the 2021 Society of Pediatric Dermatology Annual Meeting, visit https://pedsderm.net/meetings/annual-meeting/registration/.

Other Upcoming Events - Fireside Chat

Nobelpharma America will host a virtual Fireside Chat related to the impact of facial angiofibroma on patients living with TSC. The Fireside Chat will take place on July 14, 2021 from 7 – 9 p.m., ET. The conversation will feature a panel of experts, including pediatric dermatologists, neurologists, psychiatrists, leaders in TSC advocacy and individuals with TSC. The focus will be both on the sociological and clinical aspects of individuals with TSC and facial angiofibroma. To learn more about the Fireside Chat, please contact us at, [email protected]. Attendees will be able to submit questions addressed to the expert panel during the program.

About Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC):

TSC is a rare genetic disease that affects approximately one in 6,000 live births. Nearly one million people worldwide are estimated to have TSC, with approximately 50,000 in the United States. TSC causes non-cancerous tumors, or hamartomas, to form in vital organs including the skin. TSC may also cause facial angiofibromas, which are pink or red bumps usually located on the cheeks, nose, and chin that may cause bleeding, itching, redness, and significant disfiguration without treatment. Many individuals with TSC also present with autism, epilepsy, and other neuropsychiatric disorders.

About Nobelpharma America

Nobelpharma America, LLC (NPA) is focused on the commercialization of pharmaceuticals and medical devices that expand treatment options for people with rare diseases. In 2019, NPA became the first wholly owned global subsidiary of Nobelpharma Co., Ltd., which is based in Tokyo. The company, which is named after Alfred Nobel, remains committed to honoring his innovative and scientific legacy by developing treatments for diseases that often go overlooked because of the small number of individuals affected. For more information visit nobelpharma-us.com.

