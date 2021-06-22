Nobelpharma America Recognized by the TSC Alliance for Commitment to TSC Community

BETHESDA, Md., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobelpharma America, LLC, (NPA) a pharmaceutical and medical device company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, announced the company received a National Sponsor award from the TSC Alliance recognizing the company's support for the Step Forward to Cure TSC® event.

"At Nobelpharma America, we strive to learn about and increase awareness of diseases that are often overlooked, including facial angiofibroma associated with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)," said Yoshiki Kida, President & CEO of Nobelpharma America. "Our hope is to continue to work with the TSC Alliance and the TSC community to listen and learn from people living with this disease."

NPA is sponsoring numerous events that will focus on understanding and creating awareness of issues faced by the TSC community. As an example, NPA is working with the TSC Alliance to organize discussion panels to listen and learn from the collective experiences of people living with TSC. Nobelpharma America looks forward to further understanding issues faced by the TSC community.

Most recently, Nobelpharma America was a national sponsor for the Step Forward to Cure TSC® Global Virtual Walk-Run-Ride. Through this event, the TSC Alliance raised substantial funds for support programs and groundbreaking research. NPA is proud to have been a part of this event.

"The TSC Alliance is grateful for all the work Nobelpharma America is doing in support of the TSC community," said Kari Luther Rosbeck, President and CEO of the TSC Alliance. "Nobelpharma America and the TSC Alliance share mutual goals and efforts to support individuals with TSC by providing much-needed information and gaining a deeper understanding about TSC."

About Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC):

TSC is a rare genetic disease that affects approximately one in 6,000 live births. Nearly one million people worldwide are estimated to have TSC, with approximately 50,000 in the United States. TSC causes non-cancerous tumors, or hamartomas, to form in vital organs including the skin. TSC may also cause facial angiofibromas, which are pink or red bumps usually located on the cheeks, nose, and chin that may cause bleeding, itching, redness, and significant disfiguration without treatment. Many individuals with TSC also present with autism, epilepsy, and other neuropsychiatric disorders.

About Nobelpharma America

Nobelpharma America, LLC (NPA) is focused on the commercialization of pharmaceuticals and medical devices that expand treatment options for people with rare diseases. In 2019, NPA became the first wholly owned global subsidiary of Nobelpharma Co., Ltd., which is based in Tokyo. The company, which is named after Alfred Nobel, remains committed to honoring his innovative and scientific legacy by developing treatments for diseases that often go overlooked because of the small number of individuals affected. For more information visit nobelpharma-us.com.

