Nobi AI-Powered Lamp for Fall Detection and Prevention Hauls in Multiple Awards at CES 2024

In Its Debut, Nobi Ceiling Smart Lamp Captures Four Distinctive Honors

HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobi, a provider of innovative AgeTech solutions, has won four different awards for its new Nobi Ceiling AI-powered Smart Lamp during CES 2024, the world's largest electronics trade show held annually in January in Las Vegas.

Introduced this year at CES, Nobi Ceiling is a ceiling-mounted version of Nobi's award-winning AI-powered Smart Lamps that detect and prevent falls and monitor health and activity patterns, significantly improving the safety and well-being of older adults. The Nobi Ceiling offers the same combination of elegant design and cutting-edge AI technology Nobi is known for, ensuring older adults can age independently and with dignity.

The Nobi Ceiling was honored with the following awards:

CES Picks Award 2024-Residential Systems: The Residential Systems category in the CES Picks Awards celebrate 2024's most innovative automation products and their contributions to the Custom Installation industry.

The TWICE Picks award honors innovative new product launches with game-changing features and functions within consumer technology. Gadgety Award at Showstoppers @ CES 2024: The Gadgety Award celebrates products that rewrite the rules of product innovation, address real-world challenges, push the envelope of technological advancement, and marry design and aesthetics with function.

"There was an overwhelming interest in Nobi's AI-powered Smart Lamps during CES this year, and the awards that our new Nobi Ceiling product garnered during the show only reinforce the critical need to change how we detect and prevent falls, not only in senior-living communities but also in home environments where more and more older adults are choosing to age," said Niels Coch, head of Nobi USA. "These honors both reward and solidify our ongoing commitment to develop innovatively designed AgeTech solutions that change the face of senior care now and into the future."

The award-winning features and functions of the Nobi Ceiling include:

Prevention: An essential feature of Nobi is its ability to prevent falls and provide care staff with data to facilitate proactive and preventive care. In senior-living facilities, Nobi's AI has proven capable of preventing four out of five falls, thanks to three concrete features. Firstly, there is automated lighting during the night to prevent disorientation and ensure that people can find their way when waking up, going to the bathroom. Secondly, during the night, Nobi notifies caregivers when seniors get out of bed or leave their room, enabling them to offer proactive assistance while preventing falls. Finally, Nobi provides caregivers and families with privacy-protected images of a fall, allowing them to identify the cause and gather crucial information to prevent future falls.

: Nobi utilizes optical sensors and advanced AI technology to achieve a 100-percent fall-detection rate. Within just 30 seconds of a fall, Nobi will automatically notify family or care staff for prompt assistance. Response: When a fall is detected or an irregularity in movement occurs, Nobi swiftly responds by activating a series of interventions. The lamp can emit audible alerts, send notifications to caregivers or family members, and even connect to emergency services—ensuring immediate assistance is available when needed.

For more information on the availability of the Nobi Ceiling as well as the full suite of elegantly designed AI-powered Smart Lamps in the United States, visit www.nobi/life/en.

About Nobi

Founded in Belgium in 2018, Nobi is an AgeTech company that believes everyone deserves to grow old in a dignified, safe, and happy manner. Nobi's flagship device is its AI-powered smart lamp, which supports the safety of older adults by providing fall detection and prevention. Nobi provides targeted senior living care and helps relieve busy care workers from repetitive tasks.

Nobi operates internationally with offices in the U.S., Belgium, Austria, and the UK and works with an elite network of distributors and resellers in 15 countries worldwide. Nobi's international advisory board includes specialists in elderly care, medicine, and smart home technology. In the U.S., Nobi has received a Gold Award in Senior Care from the Merit Awards for Technology and a Silver McKnight's Health Tech Partner Award. It has also received several international design awards, including a 2023 IF Award, 2023 International MUSE Design Awards in eight categories, Henry van de Velde awards in 2021 and 2022 and a 2022 German Design Award. For more information, visit https://nobi.life/en-us/ . Follow Nobi on LinkedIn and Twitter @NobiSmartLamps .

