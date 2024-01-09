Nobi Debuts Ceiling Mounted Smart Lamp at CES and Announces Plans to Bring its Full Line of Fall Detection and Prevention Lamps to U.S. Consumers

News provided by

Nobi

09 Jan, 2024, 10:50 ET

Leading AgeTech provider continues U.S. growth, expands line of AI-Powered Smart Lamps 

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobi, a provider of innovative AgeTech solutions, today announced the launch of Nobi Ceiling, a ceiling-mounted version of its award-winning AI-powered Smart Lamps that detects and prevents falls as well as monitors older adults' health and activity patterns. Already a proven care tech device in the European market and senior living facilities in the U.S., Nobi also announced plans to bring its full line of smart lamps directly to U.S. consumers in 2024. The company will be showcasing Nobi Ceiling at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 9 – 12, 2024 in booth #54633.

Falls are the leading cause of fatal injuries among older adults, with one out of every three people over age 65 falling at least once a year. When older people fall, quick help is a matter of life and death. One in two older adults who lie on the floor for longer than one hour die within six months of the fall. Nobi's Smart Lamps detect 100 percent of falls and are meticulously crafted to anticipate and respond to the needs of older adults, creating an environment where safety and independence thrive. 

Stylish on the Outside; Intelligence on the Inside
"We believe that everyone has the right to an independent, dignified, and happy life, and the right technology can make a difference by ensuring the safety of older adults as they age in place," said Niels Coch, head of Nobi USA. "While most technology solutions for older adults lack visual appeal, are not user-friendly, and are merely functional, we set out to create a product that is not only powerful on the inside but also stylish and extremely easy to use. We're looking forward to continued growth in the U.S. as we bring the full line of Nobi Smart Lamps, including Nobi Ceiling, directly to consumers in 2024." 

Immediate Assistance for 100% of Falls
Nobi Ceiling offers the same combination of elegant design and cutting-edge A.I. technology Nobi is known for, ensuring older adults can age independently and with dignity. Offered in two colors, desert and slate, Nobi Ceiling is designed for living rooms and bedrooms. Nobi's full line of smart lamps also includes Nobita, which covers smaller spaces, such as bathrooms and kitchens. Both recognize when a fall occurs and ask the person if they are okay. If there is no response, the lamp automatically sends a notification to care staff or family members. With AI built in, Nobi automates the detection and notification of falls, eliminating the need for a person to push a help button after a fall. This provides older adults and their families with peace of mind that every fall will be detected and Nobi will still send an alert for assistance within 30 seconds, even if the fallen senior is unconscious and unable to request help.

Prevention More Effective than Cure

An essential feature of Nobi is its ability to prevent falls and provide care staff with data to facilitate proactive and preventive care. In senior living facilities, Nobi's AI has proven capable of preventing 4 out of 5 falls, thanks to three concrete features. At night, Nobi's automated lighting prevents disorientation and ensures people can find their way when waking up and going to the bathroom. Additionally, when older adults get out of bed or leave their room, Nobi notifies caregivers, enabling them to offer proactive assistance and prevent falls. If a fall occurs, Nobi provides caregivers and families with privacy-protected images of a fall, allowing them to identify the cause and gather crucial information to prevent future falls.

Availability
Nobi will be available for people at home, in collaboration with select top-tier service in sales, installation, and post-sales support partners, later this year.
For more information on the availability of Nobi products in the U.S .: www.nobi/life/en.
To experience Nobi Smart Lamps firsthand during CES, visit Nobi's booth #54633. 

About Nobi 

Founded in Belgium in 2018, Nobi is an AgeTech company that believes everyone deserves to grow old in a dignified, safe, and happy manner. Nobi's flagship device is its AI-powered smart lamp, which supports the safety of older adults by providing fall detection and prevention. Nobi provides targeted senior living care and helps relieve busy care workers from repetitive tasks.  

Nobi operates internationally with offices in the U.S., Belgium, Austria, and the UK and works with an elite network of distributors and resellers in 15 countries worldwide. Nobi's international advisory board includes specialists in elderly care, medicine, and smart home technology. In the U.S., Nobi has received a Gold Award in Senior Care from the Merit Awards for Technology and a Silver McKnight's Health Tech Partner Award. It has also received several international design awards, including a 2023 IF Award, 2023 International MUSE Design Awards in eight categories, Henry van de Velde awards in 2021 and 2022 and a 2022 German Design Award. For more information, visit https://nobi.life/en-us/. Follow Nobi on LinkedIn and Twitter @NobiSmartLamps.  

Media Contact:
Jenn Pratt
Carabiner Communications
M: 404.655.2273
[email protected]

SOURCE Nobi

Also from this source

Cypress Living to Install Nobi AI-Powered Smart Lamps for Fall Detection and Prevention

Nobi, a provider of innovative AgeTech solutions, today announced that Cypress Living, South Florida's most comprehensive resource for senior-living...

Nobi Expands U.S. Team, Fuels Growth with Three New Hires

Nobi, a provider of innovative AgeTech solutions, today announced the expansion of its U.S. business development team. Nobi's newest team members,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Senior Citizens

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.