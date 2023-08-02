NOBï GAMING PRESENTS: Waka Flocka Flame vs. Sonic Fox to Clash in Epic Showdown at: BergenPAC, Englewood, New Jersey, on September 18th, 2023

ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From NOBï GAMING & KDRMG, get ready for an electrifying night of gaming and entertainment as two giants from the music industry and fighting game community, Waka Flocka Flame and Sonic Fox, prepare to face off in an unforgettable showdown at Bergen Performing Arts Center (BergenPAC) on September 18th, 2023. This monumental event promises an action-packed evening featuring two undercard matches and exceptional commentating from prominent gaming personalities, Tasty Steve and Yipes, with Button Check and Kitana Prime hosting the extravaganza.

In the main event, the multi-talented rapper, Waka Flocka Flame, known for his chart-topping hits, is set to take on the legendary fighting game prodigy, Sonic Fox. Renowned for their incredible gaming skills and passion for the competitive scene, this clash of titans is expected to be a match for the ages.

As the first undercard match, fans will be treated to a thrilling bout between Curly Hair Bobby and Terrence "RawSwagger" Green.

Curly Hair Bobby, the electrifying influencer sensation with over 1 million followers on TikTok, brings a whirlwind of entertainment and skill to the virtual arena like no other!

Terrence Green, the dynamic actor from the hit series "Step Up" on the STARZ network, takes the stage with an awe-inspiring presence and a show-stopping gaming prowess that will leave fans in awe. Both talents will undoubtedly bring their A-game to this event.

The excitement doesn't end there! In the second undercard match, Shadow 20z will lock horns with Ninja Killa 212, showcasing their mastery and finesse in a mesmerizing contest. Shadow 20z, the undisputed Tekken prodigy and North America's reigning #1 ranked player in 2022, unleashes an unstoppable storm of precision and power in every electrifying match!

Ninja Killa 212, the formidable challenger and fiercest rival of Sonic Fox, dominates the Mortal Kombat arena with unmatched ferocity, claiming the title of the game's 2nd best player. Fans can anticipate fast-paced action and stunning displays of skill as these fighters aim to outdo each other in the virtual arena.

Adding to the exhilarating atmosphere, two of the most influential names in the fighting game community, Tasty Steve and Yipes, will provide riveting commentary throughout the event. Their extensive knowledge and infectious enthusiasm are sure to enhance the viewer experience, delivering insightful analysis and hype-worthy play-by-play action.

Moreover, hosting the event with unparalleled charisma and expertise are Button Check and Kitana Prime, who will ensure that the audience is fully engaged and entertained from start to finish.

"I just want everyone to know after this event that This is NOBï, WE PLAY SMART!" said the event organizer and CEO/Founder of NOBï GAMING Fashun Rivers who convinced Waka into challenging Sonic Fox. "NOBï GAMING wanted to pay homage to the FGC and make a very resoundful introduction into the world of esports, there was no better way to do it than to go at the FGCs best."

Tickets are available now at the official BergenPAC website.

Attendees are advised to secure their seats early, as this highly anticipated event is expected to sell out rapidly.

Don't miss this remarkable fusion of music and gaming as Waka Flocka Flame and Sonic Fox square off on September 18th, 2023, at BergenPAC in Englewood, New Jersey. It's a night you won't want to miss!

For media inquiries, event updates, and additional information, please visit www.nobigaming.com / www.kdrmg.com or contact:

Media Contact:

Fashun Rivers

Phone: (313) 444-6348

Email: [email protected].com

SOURCE NOBï GAMING