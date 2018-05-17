Nobilis Health Set to Add Telemedicine to List of Offerings

"Nobilis is a company built on concierge service for our patients and revolutionary technology, so embracing telemedicine is a natural part of our company's progression," said Dr. Neil Badlani, Nobilis' Chief Medical Officer, and member of the Board of Directors. "Our physicians are excited about the opportunity to increase patient engagement through telemedicine, to provide further education on our entire spectrum of minimally invasive procedures. Regardless of physical location, Nobilis physicians will be able to create a personal and productive dialogue with patients, including walking patients through their MRI results using virtual models and illustrations to break down any complexities and answer any questions the patient may have- just as though it was being done in person."

"Healthcare is becoming an increasingly consumer driven industry. With greater access to information, more abundant choices and a greater financial burden, patients are more actively involved in choosing their physicians, hospitals and health care services than ever before. And like every other industry, technology is bringing healthcare closer to patients. Telemedicine has the potential to bring patients face-to-face with their physician in the comfort and convenience of their own home," continued Dr. Badlani.

The company's Telemedicine services will be offered in conjunction with Nobilis' branded marketing campaigns, initially, with plans to expand the application throughout the system over time, and where appropriate.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws, including the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "believe," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan" or "continue." These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors which could significantly affect current plans and expectations and our future financial condition and results. These factors, which could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated, include, but are not limited to our ability to successfully maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting; our ability to implement our business strategy, manage the growth in our business, and integrate acquired businesses; the risk of litigation and investigations, and liability claims for damages and other expenses not covered by insurance; the risk that payments from third-party payers, including government healthcare programs, may decrease or not increase as costs increase; adverse developments affecting the medical practices of our physician limited partners; our ability to maintain favorable relations with our physician limited partners; our ability to grow revenues by increasing case and procedure volume while maintaining profitability at the Nobilis Facilities; failure to timely or accurately bill for services; our ability to compete for physician partners, patients and strategic relationships; the risk of changes in patient volume and patient mix; the risk that laws and regulations that regulate payments for medical services made by government healthcare programs could cause our revenues to decrease; the risk that contracts are canceled or not renewed or that we are not able to enter into additional contracts under terms that are acceptable to us; and the risk of potential decreases in our reimbursement rates. The foregoing are significant factors we think could cause our actual results to differ materially from expected results. However, there could be additional factors besides those listed herein that also could affect us in an adverse manner.

We have not undertaken any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All of our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made or, if a date is specified, as of such date. Subject to any mandatory requirements of applicable law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, circumstances or information on which the forward-looking statement is based. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing factors and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, filed on March 12, 2018, as updated by other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Information:

Joel Lehr

Assistant Vice President, Corporate Communications

IR@nobilishealth.com

346-207-6342

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nobilis-health-set-to-add-telemedicine-to-list-of-offerings-300650594.html

SOURCE Nobilis Health Corp.

Related Links

http://www.nobilishealth.com

