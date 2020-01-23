NOBL Closes Series A Funding Round at Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NOBL, a global leader in cannabis data, conferences and consulting, has today announced the closing of its Series A fundraise and a capital injection of £1.25 million.

A number of North America and Europe's leading cannabis investors have partaken in this round including Altitude Investment Management, Artemis Growth Partners and Enexis AB.

"Closing our Series A with the calibre of investors we've brought in is indicative of our performance and reputation. We are proven to understand global markets, launch sector leading brands and operate tenacious companies that deliver month on month revenue growth" said Co-Founder, Stephen Murphy, at NOBL's co-hosted Cannabis Conclave event in Davos.

Michael Goldberg, Partner at Altitude Investment Management, added: "We have been collaborating with the team at NOBL over the last two years and are pleased to invest in this financing round as NOBL continues to shape the future of global cannabis through knowledge and intelligence with its superior data, insights, and networking opportunities."

NOBL's portfolio platform features some of the industry's most well-known companies and brands including Prohibition Partners, NOBL Live, Atalis, Cannabis Europa and European Cannabis Week. The leadership at group and operating company level includes experienced media, technology and event management executives with proven track records in delivering P&L growth and shareholder value.

"We will continue to invest in talent and innovation while also enabling our operating companies to make smarter and more effective business decisions that will shape the future of the global cannabis industry in a meaningful and impactful way," said Murphy.

ABOUT NOBL

NOBL is a global leader in cannabis data, conferences and consulting. Its platform delivers the knowledge, insight and network that has become fundamental to what is now one of the fastest growing industries in the world. The portfolio of wholly-owned companies includes some of the most respected brands in the sector. All of which have been influential in shaping the future of cannabis.

MORE INFORMATION

Eoin Keenan | Communications Director

info@thenoblgroup.com

+44 (0)203-928-2812

SOURCE NOBL

Related Links

https://thenoblgroup.com/

