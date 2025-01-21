Nobl Q Elevates Expertise in Tech-Enabled Industry Solutions through Strategic Acquisition with PCB Apps

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobl Q, a leading global provider of AI and cloud-based solutions, proudly announces a strategic acquisition with PCB Apps, LLC. This acquisition significantly enhances Nobl Q's implementation, support, and managed services portfolio, while fortifying its position in digital transformation and enterprise solutions.

Enhanced Expertise in Tech-Enabled Industry Solutions and Digital Transformation

The acquisition brings together PCB Apps' profound expertise in implementations, upgrades, support, and managed services of Tech-Enabled Industry Solutions utilizing ERP and EPM platforms, with Nobl Q's AI-first approach and robust cloud solutions portfolio. This strategic alliance delivers comprehensive Tech-Enabled Digital Transformation Services, leveraging advanced technologies to modernize enterprise systems, streamline operations, and optimize business processes.

"We are thrilled to welcome PCB Apps to the Nobl Q family," said Bala Chandra, Global CEO of Nobl Q. "PCB Apps brings exceptional expertise in ERP and EPM platforms and a strong track record of delivering complex enterprise solutions. Their deep specialization in hybrid cloud solutions, advanced analytics, and ERP systems aligns seamlessly with our capabilities. This acquisition not only reinforces our position as a global technology leader but also amplifies our ability to drive meaningful digital transformation for our clients worldwide."

The PCB Apps leadership team will assume key positions within Nobl Q, ensuring a smooth transition and continued excellence in service delivery. Clients can expect the same or higher service levels they have come to rely on, now supported by Nobl Q's expanded capabilities and global reach.

"Joining Nobl Q marks an exciting milestone for PCB Apps," said Nag Karaka, CEO and Founder of PCB Apps. "Our shared vision for excellence, innovation, and client-centric delivery makes this partnership a natural fit. Together, we are poised to offer our clients an expanded range of services while creating new opportunities for our team members to thrive."

This acquisition represents Nobl Q's fifth major strategic initiative in the past year, underscoring its commitment to becoming one of the fastest-growing digital solutions providers in the U.S. With this integration, Nobl Q further cements its reputation as a forward-thinking, client-focused technology enterprise delivering scalable and innovative solutions.

About Nobl Q:

Nobl Q is an AI-first, digital solutions company helping businesses grow through tailored strategies and cloud solutions rooted in SAP®, Salesforce, Microsoft, ServiceNow®, Acumatica, AI, tax solutions, and more. Nobl Q is solving today's technology problems, transforming businesses, and training the next generation of tech experts. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Nobl Q has a global reach through offices and delivery locations in the US, Canada, India, UK, Netherlands, France, and Italy.

Please visit www.NoblQ.com to learn more about us.

About PCB Apps:

PCB Apps, founded in 2003, is a pioneer in business applications specialized in hybrid cloud solutions and business application services, with a strong focus on ERP and EPM platforms, including but not limited to Oracle, Microsoft, Infor, SAP, and Nextworld. The company is known for its industry vertical solutions using traditional ERP/EPM systems integrated with advanced engineered and analytics systems such as Cloud, AI, ML, Blockchain, and BI, presented on a great UI/UX platform. The company operates in 22 countries with offices in the Americas, Europe, MEA, and APAC with a strong loyal customer base.

Please visit www.PCBApps.com to learn more about us.

