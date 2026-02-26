Noble 33 and Toca Madera Saddle Up for Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Featuring a Life-Size Disco Horse Installation

The Brand's Noble Noir Membership is Activating a Private Suite at NRG Stadium for an Exclusive Member Access Opportunity

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toca Madera Houston , the award-winning Mexican steakhouse, is gearing up for three weeks of Rodeo Houston festivities with a show-stopping installation. The brand is also hosting an exclusive member activation in a private suite at NRG Stadium, providing Noble Noir members with an opportunity to access the suite and experience headliner performances from Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini and more.

Toca Madera's Disco Horse Installation (credit: Noble 33)

Starting March 2 through March 22, all are invited to saddle up with Toca Madera's Disco Horse for the ultimate Rodeo photo capture. The life-size disco horse will welcome visitors at the entrance of the restaurant's outdoor patio, the perfect stop before, during, or after Rodeo festivities.

"Houston Live Stock Show and Rodeo is one of the most iconic cultural moments in the country, and we wanted to create something visually unforgettable," said Noble 33 Co-Founder and Chairman Tosh Berman. "With the life-size Disco Horse, we're hoping to capture the spirit of the Rodeo through the immersive and celebratory lens of Toca Madera."

With a large network of Noble Noir members in Houston (Noble 33's exclusive membership program), the hospitality group is activating a Noble 33 Suite at NRG stadium over three consecutive Thursdays with headline performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Stapleton, and more. Through the membership program, Noble Noir members will have a chance to win VIP access to the suite. To find out more on Noble Noir or to become a member, visit the membership page .

"We've done similar member activations to this in the past such as the U.S. Open experience giveaway in New York," says Noble 33 CEO Mikey Tanha. "This is part of our ongoing initiative to give Noble Noir members exclusive access to events within and outside of our restaurants and we're eager to give Houston Members another experience outside of Door 33, our members only club."

Dinner is available Monday through Thursday from 5pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday from 5pm to 1am, and Sunday from 5pm to 12am. Weekend brunch runs Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 4pm with highlights including a Matcha Martini and Tres Leches French Toast. Happy Hour is available on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 5pm to 7pm Monday, and Toca Tuesdays all night on Tuesdays.

Toca Madera Houston is located at 1755 Allen Pkwy Suite 101, Houston, TX 77019. For more information, visit www.tocamadera.com or @tocamadera.

ABOUT TOCA MADERA

First opened in West Hollywood in 2015, Toca Madera is a Mexican inspired steakhouse with a focus on pairing its bold flavors with the highest quality, sustainable and organic ingredients. Its shared-plate menu is designed to offer something for everyone, with vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free choices. Toca Madera restaurants feature a dynamic farm-to-glass cocktail program using seasonal ingredients, and offer a versatile selection of the finest tequilas and mezcals, as well as a rotating selection of wines from across the globe. The restaurants' signature design includes Arabesque accents, handcrafted custom woodwork, and numerous fire elements, all contributing to the alluring Modern Organic aesthetic. Toca Madera's management and continued expansion is led by Noble 33 in partnership with The Madera Group. For more information, visit www.tocamadera.com and @tocamadera .

ABOUT NOBLE 33

Noble 33 is a global hospitality group with a collection of restaurants, located stateside and abroad, offering patrons premium culinary and entertainment experiences. Helmed by entrepreneurs Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha, Noble 33 has a brand-driven philosophy that allows the company to create signature experiences rooted in innovation, impeccable service, lively ambiance, and modern architecture and design. Noble 33's ongoing expansion of acclaimed restaurants ranges from Mexico-City inspired Toca Madera and Italian-inspired steakhouse Sparrow Italia to the coastal Mexican Casa Madera and Mediterranean-influenced Meduza Mediterrania, as well as 1587 Prime, an American steakhouse concept created in partnership with Super Bowl champions Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce. Noble 33's concepts expand the boundaries of high-energy and high-touch fine dining restaurants. The brand's portfolio can currently be found in Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, Las Vegas, Kansas City, London, Scottsdale, Houston, & Toronto. For more information, visit www.noble33.com & @Noble.33 .

MEDIA CONTACT

Lucky Break PR

323-602-0091

[email protected]

SOURCE Noble 33