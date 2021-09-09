Noble 33 Announces Toca Madera Opening in Las Vegas

Toca Madera Las Vegas, which will open its doors in Spring 2022, will feature its highly acclaimed modern Mexican menu known for its bold flavors and high quality, sustainable, and organic ingredients. Its expansive menu will be accompanied by a dynamic farm-to-glass mixology program using fresh, seasonal ingredients, the finest tequilas, and mezcals in artisan cocktails.

This new venture will be pioneered by Noble 33's Co-Founders, Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha, and signifies the next step in Noble 33's national expansion plan.

"As we continue to grow Toca Madera, we are prioritizing what is important to us and our patrons, which is creating memorable experiences, pushing the boundaries with our cuisine and cocktails, and sourcing the best ingredients to elevate the consumer experience," said Berman.

Toca Madera Las Vegas will have a beautiful sense of arrival through the main Aria valet courtyard and will neighbor a lineup of fine-dining concepts including CATCH, Julian Serrano Tapas and Mastro's Ocean Club.

"As a former Las Vegas resident, the launch of our first restaurant in this city has personal significance," said Tanha, CEO of Noble 33. "We are excited to bring the signature Toca Madera experience to another energetic city that offers some of the best dining and entertainment in the world."

Upcoming dining concepts that will follow as part of Noble 33's development roadmap include Casa Madera West Hollywood at the Mondrian Hotel, Sparrow at the Hotel Figueroa DTLA, and Casa Madera Toronto, in partnership with the 1 Hotel. Further expansion targets include New York, Miami, London, and Dubai. To learn more about Noble 33, please visit www.noble33.com and/or @Noble.33 on Instagram.

About Noble 33

Noble 33 is an ever-evolving and growing lineup of unique, social dining restaurants created by hospitality entrepreneurs, Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha. Noble 33 dining venues offer modern, ultra-fresh food, tantalizing cocktails, wine, and spirits, along with exhilarating entertainment. Their team of executives are infamous for immersing themselves into all the finite details of a dining experience, from the meals, cocktails, music, ambiance, and staff to create the ultimate dining experiences for patrons. Noble 33 operates a collection of leading restaurant venues, including Toca Madera and Casa Madera with locations throughout the U.S and also internationally. For more information, visit www.noble33.com and/or @Noble.33 on Instagram.

About Toca Madera

First opened in West Hollywood in 2015, Toca Madera reimagines traditional Mexican cuisine with a modern approach, pairing locally sourced ingredients with bold flavors to offer an array of options for every eater. Its shared-plate menu is designed to offer something for everyone, with vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free choices. Toca Madera restaurants feature a dynamic farm-to-glass cocktail program using fresh, seasonal ingredients, and offers a versatile selection of the finest tequilas and mezcals, as well as a rotating selection of wines from across the globe. Toca Madera restaurants' signature design features include Arabesque accents, handcrafted custom woodwork, and numerous fire elements, all contributing to the alluring Modern Organic aesthetic. For more information, visit www.tocamadera.com and/or @tocamadera on Instagram.

