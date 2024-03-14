Noble 33 Co-Founders Tosh Berman And Mikey Tanha Announce New Restaurant Concept, 1587 Prime, In Partnership With Patrick Mahomes And Travis Kelce

The Experiential Modern Steakhouse Will Open in Kansas City in Early 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble 33 , a global hospitality group, is thrilled to announce a collaboration with Super Bowl champions Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, for the launch of 1587 Prime. The modern steakhouse, whose moniker is inspired by Patrick and Travis' jersey numbers, will bring a brand new, immersive and upscale dining experience to Kansas City.

Set to debut in early 2025, 1587 Prime will be housed in the iconic Loews Hotel Kansas City with street-level access, welcoming guests to indulge in an unparalleled culinary journey spanning nearly 10,000 square feet across two floors. Crafted by the award-winning team at Noble 33 and its visionary founders, Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha, this modern steakhouse promises to be the ultimate experiential dining destination.

After years of being patrons of Noble 33's restaurants, Mahomes and Kelce partnered with the brand due to its creative influence and operating prowess within the hospitality space. "Travis and I have become frequent visitors of Noble 33 restaurants in other cities, so it only made sense to bring something special to our own community in Kansas City," explains Mahomes. "We're excited to be a part of this journey with Noble 33 to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience, and what better place to start than our very own, Kansas City," added Kelce.

Noble 33's portfolio of restaurants includes Toca Madera, Casa Madera, Sparrow Italia, Meduza Mediterrania, and soon-to-be 1587 Prime, located in Los Angeles, Scottsdale, Las Vegas, New York, Toronto, London, and coming soon to Miami, Houston and Kansas City. The hospitality group is undergoing global expansion, with seven restaurant projects slated to open in the next 18 months.

"We are thrilled to partner with Patrick and Travis to help bring our collective vision to life with 1587 Prime. This partnership represents a convergence of culinary artistry, athletic prowess, community enrichment, and unmatched hospitality," said Tanha. "We are honored to collaborate with two icons of the game to create an unforgettable dining experience for Kansas City and beyond," added Berman.

1587 will boast multiple private dining rooms, a world-class chef's kitchen, a jaw-dropping meat display, all with hyper-subtle nods to Patrick and Travis' on-field accomplishments. The restaurant's extensive wine collection, which will be one of the largest in the state, has been meticulously curated to complement the menu's diverse offerings.

1587 is slated to open its doors to the public in early 2025, promising to set a new standard for modern upscale dining in Kansas City. For updates, follow @noble.33 and @1587prime on Instagram.

About Noble 33

Noble 33 is a global hospitality group with a collection of restaurants, located stateside and abroad, offering patrons premium culinary and entertainment experiences. Helmed by entrepreneurs Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha, Noble 33 has a brand-driven philosophy that allows the company to create signature experiences rooted in innovation, impeccable service, lively ambiance, and modern architecture and design. Noble 33's ongoing expansion of acclaimed restaurants ranging from the Mexico-City inspired Toca Madera and modern Italian Sparrow Italia to the Mediterranean-influenced Casa Madera and Meduza Mediterrania, expands the boundaries of high-energy and high-touch fine-dining restaurants. New markets for Noble 33 include Houston and Miami with an existing portfolio in Los Angeles, New York City, Las Vegas, London, Scottsdale, and Toronto. Noble 33's corporate team is a global workforce with offices in Denver, and a corporate presence in Las Vegas and soon Miami. For more information, visit www.noble33.com and @Noble.33 on Instagram.

About Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is an American football quarterback who became one of the premier players in the National Football League (NFL) early in his career after being named the NFL's most valuable player (MVP) in his second season as a professional (2018) and leading the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in Super Bowls LIV (2020) and LVII (2023); he was named MVP of both games. In the 2022 season Mahomes won his second NFL MVP award.

About Travis Kelce

The NFL Tight End, Travis Kelce, is a 3x Super Bowl Champion and 9x Pro Bowler with the Kansas City Chiefs. Consistently ranked as the #1 Tight End in the league, this future Hall-of-Famer continues to break records for 11 seasons straight. He holds the record for the most receiving yards by a tight end in any single season and consistently proves to be a transcendent athlete whose brand continues to reach beyond football into entertainment, fashion and business.

