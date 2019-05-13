Noble Aerospace Taking Off as New Parent Company to Embee and All Metals Processing

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Aerospace has been established as the parent company of both Embee Processing and All Metals Processing of Orange County, CA. The move positions Noble Aerospace as a leader in the aerospace industry with a wealth of products and services to offer a growing list of global clientèle.

With over 70 years of experience, Embee Processing and All Metals Processing have solidified their reputations as premier entities in the aerospace metal finishing industry. Noble Aerospace will leverage the exemplary staff, innovative processes and vast experience of both companies, and look towards additional acquisition opportunities in the future.

"Our goal at Noble Aerospace is to set the Gold Standard in the U.S. aerospace metal finishing industry in employee safety, environmental stewardship, product quality, and customer service," said Michael Coburn, CEO of Noble Aerospace.

About Noble Aerospace

Noble Aerospace, formerly All Metals Processing Holdings, is the parent company of Embee Processing in Santa Ana, California and All Metal Processing of Orange County in Stanton, California. Noble Aerospace is one of the largest and most capable aerospace metal finishing business in the United States. For more information, please contact Michael Coburn at 714-380-5527, 214424@email4pr.com or visit our website at www.nobleaero.com .

SOURCE Noble Aerospace, LLC

