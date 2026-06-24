NOBLE® and Airwayz Partner with the Miami Police to Provide Airspace Security during a FIFA World Cup Event

Airwayz develops airspace governance software for cities, public safety agencies, defense organizations, and critical infrastructure operators. Through its U.S. and European operations, the company enables organizations to safely manage an increasingly complex airspace environment involving manned and unmanned systems. As the official U.S. distributor of Airwayz, NOBLE empowers venue security teams nationwide by delivering the Airwayz OVERWATCH Platform, comprehensive training, and expert services to federal, state, and local agencies.

Airspace Security & Partner Coordination

NOBLE serves as the commercial foundation for deploying Airwayz OVERWATCH's vendor-agnostic architecture, airspace security systems, and sensor systems, creating a single operational picture for law enforcement. The integrated network includes:

NOBLE IQ™: This specialized training and services division of NOBLE supports deployment of the overall platform architecture.

This specialized training and services division of NOBLE supports deployment of the overall platform architecture. DefenSync: Feeds radar and radio frequency (RF) detection data into the platform.

Feeds radar and radio frequency (RF) detection data into the platform. Spherelink: Provides compact, edge-AI acoustic sensors to detect unauthorized drone signatures.

This collaborative setup helps public safety personnel actively manage and defend the restricted airspace, sharply mitigating the high-priority threat posed by unauthorized aerial activity around South Florida's World Cup venues.

Advanced Perimeter Defense: Innovative Solutions for Venue Security

NOBLE IQ secures venues through its operational lifecycle solutions, managing system evaluation, multi-sensor implementation, and tactical training for on-site personnel. NOBLE IQ connects Airwayz's OVERWATCH platform with the law enforcement officers patrolling the stadium perimeters.

Multi-Sensor Integration : Orchestrates hardware onboarding for unmanned aerial assets, radar feeds, acoustic sensors, and RF signal interceptors into a single interface.

: Orchestrates hardware onboarding for unmanned aerial assets, radar feeds, acoustic sensors, and RF signal interceptors into a single interface. Operator Instruction & Training: Conducts specialized, hands-on security and counter-drone instruction courses. This helps local officers and private security quickly interpret threat telemetry during high-stress scenarios.

Conducts specialized, hands-on security and counter-drone instruction courses. This helps local officers and private security quickly interpret threat telemetry during high-stress scenarios. System Sustainment: Provides technical support, field maintenance, and system calibration throughout the tournament window to prevent security blind spots.

By combining NOBLE IQ's logistics and training with Airwayz's airspace control and governance capabilities, law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and local Police Departments, can secure a large perimeter around major venues. The unified system allows security to establish a detection perimeter, extending from half a mile to a mile beyond the stadium. Unauthorized aerial activity can be detected and tracked, enabling law enforcement to respond effectively before it reaches the crowd. Additionally, real-time aerial data provides the central command center with comprehensive situational awareness across the entire venue.

ABOUT NOBLE

NOBLE® is a full-spectrum supply, logistics, and solutions provider serving the U.S. military, federal and state agencies, international partners, and critical infrastructure organizations through four specialized divisions: Defense and Federal Solutions, NOBLE IQ™, NOBLE International, and Supply Chain Services. The company's areas of expertise include aerospace, C5ISR, CBRNE, expeditionary, MRO, tactical, and UAS operations.

NOBLE unites 150+ contract vehicles and 15,000 suppliers into one frictionless procurement powerhouse that delivers speed, savings, and compliance. With NOBLE, products reach end users faster, fueling mission success without delays or red tape. For more information, visit https://www.noble.com.

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SOURCE Noble Supply & Logistics