NOBLE Awarded Spot on the NASA SEWP VI Contract for Federal IT Solutions.

BOSTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Noble, CEO of Noble Supply & Logistics, announced last week that NOBLE was awarded a spot on the NASA SEWP VI Contract for federal IT solutions. NOBLE was named an awardee in Category A, which includes IT communications, audio-visual products, and cloud-based integration services.

"Securing a spot on the SEWP VI contract is a major milestone for NOBLE and a testament to our team's relentless commitment to innovation and service," said Noble. "This award positions us to accelerate technology modernization across the federal government, leveraging our deep vendor network to deliver cutting-edge solutions. We are committed to building lasting partnerships with federal agencies as we help them navigate and shape the future of government technology."

SEWP VI is one of the most anticipated government-wide acquisition contracts (GWACs). As a 10-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) vehicle, it has a $60 billion ceiling for federal IT and cybersecurity needs. The 10-year ordering window begins on November 1, 2026, and runs through October 31, 2036. Federal agencies can begin placing task orders and Blanket Purchase Agreements (BPAs) against SEWP VI on November 1, 2026.

For NOBLE, placement on the SEWP VI IT vehicle represents continued expansion of its C5ISR capabilities. Having built a multi-billion-dollar portfolio serving the Department of Defense, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), General Services Administration (GSA), Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP), and other government agencies, NOBLE is proud to offer an additional range of Information Technology products in its awarded category to federal agencies through the NASA SEWP award.

Products & Services Included in SEWP VI, Category A

Category A (IT Solutions) is the primary vehicle for Information Technology, Communication, and Audio-Visual (ITC/AV) commercial products, with a focus on hardware, software, and product-based services.

The scope of Category A spans nine technical areas:

IT Computer Systems: Desktops, laptops, servers, tablets, and computing facilities. IT Storage Systems: Mass storage devices, network-attached storage, and database servers. Networking & Communication: Routers, modems, VOIP systems, network appliances, and telecommunication devices. Imaging Equipment: Printers, scanners, copiers, multi-functional units, and accessories. IT Power & Cabling Equipment: Network facilities infrastructure, power supplies, surge protection, and cabling equipment. A/V Equipment: Conferencing setups, display monitors, TVs, projectors, and visualization solutions. Security & Sensor Equipment: Digital security systems, cybersecurity tools, surveillance technology, and automated sensors. Software & Cloud Technology: Virtualization tools, commercial software licenses, and XaaS technologies. Product-Based Services: Ancillary services tied to hardware or software purchases, including maintenance, warranties, site planning, installations, and training.

NOBLE is Proud to Support Federal Agencies through SEWP VI

As a SEWP VI Category A awardee, NOBLE will supply federal agencies with a broad range of IT, communications, audio-visual, and cloud solutions through this government-wide contract. Using its extensive experience and supplier network, NOBLE streamlines the procurement of commercial IT hardware, software, and product-based services while ensuring compliance with federal acquisition regulations. Through SEWP, NOBLE will support agencies in accelerating technology modernization, meeting cybersecurity mandates, and delivering mission-critical solutions efficiently and cost-effectively.

About NOBLE

NOBLE is a full-spectrum supply, logistics, and solutions provider serving the U.S. military, federal and state agencies, international partners, and critical infrastructure organizations through four specialized divisions: Defense and Federal Solutions, NOBLE IQ, NOBLE International, and Supply Chain Services. The company's areas of expertise include aerospace, C5ISR, CBRNE, expeditionary, MRO, tactical, and UxS/UxV operations.

NOBLE unites 150+ contract vehicles and 15,000 suppliers into one frictionless procurement powerhouse that delivers speed, savings, and compliance. With NOBLE, products reach end users faster, fueling mission success without delays or red tape. This award further strengthens NOBLE's ability to support federal agencies with the solutions they need. Visit https://www.noble.com/ for more information.

Media Contact

Chrissy McStowe

[email protected]

SOURCE Noble Supply & Logistics