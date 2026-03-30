Gerald Haines Joins NOBLE as CFO

BOSTON, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Noble, co-founder and CEO of NOBLE, announced that Gerald Haines has joined the company as NOBLE's new CFO. Gerry will lead the financial strategy to drive NOBLE's mission, strengthen processes, and support the company's rapid global expansion.

Gerald Haines joined NOBLE as Chief Financial Officer, where he leads the financial strategy and operations for NOBLE’s global enterprise.

Gerry is recognized for visionary leadership and building high-performing finance teams that succeed in complex, fast-paced environments. Tom Noble welcomed him saying, "Gerry's arrival is pivotal for NOBLE. His expertise will strengthen our foundation for growth and excellence. We are thrilled to welcome a leader of his caliber."

Gerry currently serves on the board of directors and audit committee of nLight, Inc., a leading supplier of high-power lasers for mission-critical applications. His executive journey includes key leadership roles at several public and private companies. At Mercury Systems, a top defense and aerospace technology provider, the company grew fivefold under Gerry's financial leadership. As Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, he developed and implemented the company's financial strategy and business planning, including its acquisitions and integrations, enterprise-wide processes, and infrastructure to generate sustained revenue growth and profitability.

Prior to joining NOBLE, he was CFO at Metabolon, Inc., a global leader in metabolomics solutions advancing life science research, diagnostics, therapeutics, and precision medicine. At Metabolon, Gerry led cross-functional teams in sales operations, program management, legal, and IT, demonstrating a broad positive impact beyond finance. His previous roles also include serving as Chief Financial Officer of Impulse Dynamics, Inc., where he led the finance, legal, IT, and supply chain functions and helped the late-stage startup raise over $170 million to support the sales and marketing of its FDA-approved "breakthrough" medical device for heart failure treatment, and as Executive Vice President at Verenium Corporation, an industrial enzymes and biofuels pioneer, where he led a landmark joint venture with BP and guided the company to a successful acquisition by BASF.

Gerry holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the Boston University Questrom School of Business and a Juris Doctor from Cornell Law School.

ABOUT NOBLE

NOBLE, a leader in global sustainment and operations support for the U.S. Military and civilian government, offers an unparalleled range of mission-critical products and services. The company's supply chain contains over 15,000 suppliers and millions of products, including top brands and cutting-edge solutions across six domains: aerospace, C5ISR, CBRNE, expeditionary, MRO, and tactical. With strategically located fulfillment centers and operations in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, NOBLE rapidly deploys routine and emergency orders, even to high-risk geographical areas.

For more information, visit https://www.noble.com/

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SOURCE Noble Supply & Logistics