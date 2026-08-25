Noble Appoints Matt Noland Director, Capital Markets

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") today announced that Matt Noland has joined the firm as Director, Capital Markets, where he will focus on strategic asset realizations and debt origination and management across Noble's portfolio.

Prior to joining Noble, Mr. Noland was with Peachtree Group, where he was responsible for portfolio management and the execution of hospitality investment transactions, including the acquisition and disposition of hotel assets.

Noble is pleased to welcome Matt Noland as Director of Capital Markets. In this role, he will focus on strategic asset realizations and debt origination and management across the portfolio.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Noland was a member of the Debt Capital Markets team at JLL, where he supported the placement of nearly $1.0 billion of debt and equity capital for acquisitions, refinancings, and ground-up developments. He also held roles in credit and investment banking at Truist Securities and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Mr. Noland earned a B.S. from Clemson University and is currently completing his M.B.A. at Emory University's Goizueta Business School.

"Matt has raised debt, managed assets, and executed dispositions - the full arc of a hold period," said Adi Bhoopathy, Managing Principal and Head of Capital Markets at Noble. "That combination strengthens how we structure capital at entry, manage risk through the cycle, and realize value at exit."

"Noble has built one of the most respected platforms in the sector, with real operating capability behind every asset," said Mr. Noland. "I look forward to helping shape capital strategy for a portfolio of this scale, alongside a team that has invested through multiple cycles."

About Noble

Founded in 1993, Noble is an alternative asset manager focused exclusively on the travel and hospitality sector. With more than $5 billion in assets under management and over three decades of experience investing through market cycles, Noble invests on behalf of leading institutional investors, including public pension plans, endowments, foundations, insurance companies, and wealth managers.

The firm's vertically integrated platform brings together investment, asset management, design and development, and operating capabilities to identify opportunities, manage risk, and drive performance across the upscale select-service, upscale extended-stay, and branded long-term accommodations segments. Noble's scale, sector specialization, proprietary data, and operating experience inform investment decisions across the platform and underpin the firm's ability to identify inflection points early and act on them. Noble is recognized among PERE's Top 200 Global Investment Managers.

Learn more at www.nobleinvestment.com.

SOURCE Noble Investment Group