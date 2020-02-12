Noble Capital Group Launches Exclusive Program for Private Lenders

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Capital Group, an alternative investment financial firm focused on private lending and private equity, announced today the rollout of its nationwide lending initiative, the Private Lender Network (PLN), to finance real estate investment projects and provide growth-oriented support to private lenders in select markets across the United States.

The Private Lender Network will support the growth of private lenders by offering proven tools for business operations and marketing strategies, as well as providing loan underwriting and loan servicing. In addition to deploying capital, the initiative provides numerous loan structures aimed at funding many types of residential real estate investments, from renovations to multi-family and larger community development construction projects.

Over the past few years, the private lending industry has grown rapidly as institutional investors have infused the sector with capital in search of a stable, predictable investment alternative. As interest in real estate investment and private lending continues to grow, and larger amounts of capital enter the market, there is an expanding need for proven processes, systems and business support like the PLN provides.

"What we're doing with the Private Lender Network is very different than what the Wall Street banks are doing," said Romney Navarro, Partner at Noble Capital and Co-founder of the PLN. "They have done a great job investing in our space, but their focus is only on providing investment capital. The PLN is focused on deploying capital through Noble Capital's Funds and its newly launched REIT. But, more importantly, we're focused on the growth of our lending partners."

The PLN helped its first lending partner and wholly-owned subsidiary, Streamline Funding, scale its annual loan originations to builders and developers in Texas from $82M in 2017 to more than $122M in 2019.

"During the 18 years we've been in the private lending sector, we've developed a blueprint for operating a highly profitable private lending firm on Main Street which Streamline Funding has used successfully," Noble Capital Founder and CEO, Jadon Newman, said. "Now the Private Lender Network is going to take this proven formula nationwide, to private lenders looking to scale their operations."

About Noble Capital

Noble Capital is a Texas-based alternative investment firm specializing in private lending and private equity. The company was named Private Lender of the Year for 2019 by Think Realty Magazine. Noble Capital has built an extensive network of private lenders and real estate professionals and is rapidly growing its investment portfolio and its private investment funds. For more information, visit: www.noblecapital.com.

Sean Harris

sharris@noblecapital.com

512-492-3814

