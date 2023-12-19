Noble Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Cadrenal Therapeutics with Outperform Rating and US$4.00 Price Target

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: CVKD), a biopharmaceutical company developing tecarfarin, a late-stage novel oral and reversible anticoagulant (blood thinner) designed to prevent heart attacks, strokes and deaths due to blood clots in patients with certain orphan diseases, today announced that Noble Capital Markets ("Noble") has initiated equity research coverage on the Company with an "Outperform" rating and a price target of US$4.00 per share. The full report by Noble Capital Markets Senior Life Sciences Analyst Robert LeBoyer can be obtained from https://www.channelchek.com/research-reports/26351.

All reports on Cadrenal Therapeutics prepared by analysts represent the views of such analysts and are not necessarily those of the Company. Cadrenal Therapeutics is not responsible for the content, accuracy, or timelines provided by analysts. Cadrenal Therapeutics does not expressly or by implication warrant or assume any legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or usefulness of any information, assumption, data, forecast, price target, estimate, or projection contained in the reports or industry notes provided by analysts, and the dissemination of such reports or industry notes does not necessarily constitute or imply Cadrenal Therapeutics' endorsement or recommendation. The Company is a participant in the Company Sponsored Research Program ("CSRP") at Noble Capital Markets and Noble Capital Markets receives compensation from the Company for such participation. No part of the CSRP compensation was, is, or will be directly or indirectly related to any specific recommendations or views expressed by the analyst in this research report.

ABOUT CADRENAL THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Cadrenal Therapeutics is developing tecarfarin, a late-stage novel oral and reversible anticoagulant (blood thinner), to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with certain orphan diseases. Tecarfarin has orphan drug and fast track designations for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism (blood clots) of cardiac origin in patients with end stage kidney disease (ESKD) and atrial fibrillation (AFib). Tecarfarin is specifically designed to leverage a different metabolism pathway than the oldest and most commonly prescribed Vitamin K Antagonist (warfarin). Tecarfarin has been evaluated in eleven (11) human clinical trials and more than 1,000 individuals. In Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 2/3 clinical trials, tecarfarin has generally been well-tolerated in both healthy adult subjects and patients with chronic kidney disease. For more information, please visit: www.cadrenal.com.

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 37 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com email: [email protected]

About Channelchek

Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal - featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies - that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. www.channelchek.com email: [email protected]

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include statements regarding attaining the price target.

The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the ability to reach the price target of $4.00 per share, the ability to advance tecarfarin within patients with implanted medical devices for heart diseases as well as for the treatment of patients with antiphospholipid syndrome who require chronic anticoagulation, the ability to penetrate the U.S. market for patients with LVADs and APS, the ability to advance patient care in cardiovascular diseases and the other risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

Cadrenal Therapeutics:

Matthew Szot, CFO

858-337-0766

[email protected]

Investors:

Lytham Partners, LLC

Robert Blum, Managing Partner

602-889-9700

[email protected]

SOURCE Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.