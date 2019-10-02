Noble Capital Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Capital, a Texas-based private investment firm specializing in real estate and wealth management, announced today that it has been named one of the fastest growing companies in America by Inc. Magazine.

Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list recognizes the top privately-held companies in the country that achieve the greatest year-over-year growth in revenue.

"Our industry as a whole has been growing rapidly over the past few years," said Jadon Newman, Founder and CEO of Noble Capital. "We've been able to leverage the increased interest in private lending, the strength of the real estate market, and our 18 years of experience in the sector to scale our business."

Noble Capital launched its private lending platform in 2002 and has grown it into an end-to-end lending, loan servicing and fund management operation. Its lending division, Streamline Funding, has originated more than $500M in private loans to real estate investors for residential renovation, new construction and community development projects.

"We're honored to be included in the Inc. 5000 list," said Romney Navarro, Chief Lending Officer for Noble Capital. "We've worked hard to grow our business, and we'll soon be launching a program to accelerate that growth exponentially over the next three years."

About Noble Capital

Noble Capital is a Texas-based alternative investment firm specializing in private lending, wealth management and real estate. Its platform is known for generating substantial returns with a track record of predictability. Noble Capital has built an extensive network of private lenders and real estate professionals and is rapidly growing its portfolio backed by the most stable real estate market in the country. For more information, visit: www.noblecapital.com.

About Streamline Funding

Founded in 2002, Streamline Funding is the leading hard money private lender in Texas. With a focus on single-family residential real estate investment, Streamline has deployed nearly half a billion dollars into the sector to fund more than 1,200 individual development, new construction and renovation projects for investors and entrepreneurs all across the state. For more information, visit: www.streamlinefunding.com.

Press Contact:

Sean Harris

sharris@noblecapital.com

512-492-3814

SOURCE Noble Capital

Related Links

https://noblecapital.com

