Noble Chicken Becomes Exclusive Food Partner at Oakley Greens, Marking First Major Partnership for the Emerging Brand

Noble Chicken will elevate and upgrade the food program at the popular all-seasons Cincinnati destination as operations began on January 13th, 2026.

CINCINNATI, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Chicken , the bold fast-casual concept created by Wings and Rings , is finalizing a new partnership that will establish the brand as the exclusive food and wing vendor inside Oakley Greens , a popular all-seasons sports bar and entertainment venue in Cincinnati. Operations began on January 13th, 2026.

Oakley Greens, known for its elevated miniature golf, live music, seasonal programming, leagues and tournaments, draws a wide audience, including sports fans, group outings, families and regulars from the neighborhood. By bringing Noble Chicken into the space, the venue will replace its previous food vendor with an upgrade to the food on site, enhancing the overall experience for guests.

"Both brands have been very familiar with each other for a very long time," said Dan Sweatt , senior marketing manager for Wings and Rings. "When the opportunity came to upgrade the food options at Oakley Greens with our chicken tenders and sandwiches, we jumped at it. The potential for synergy when it comes to food and drink, co-promotional events and community relationships is incredibly exciting."

Oakley Greens naturally aligns with Noble Chicken's core guests. Sweatt notes that the people who frequent Oakley Greens are the same audiences that already gravitate toward Noble Chicken. The venue's location in a busy, familiar part of town, not far from an existing Wings and Rings, makes it an especially strong match for the brand.

One additional advantage: Oakley Greens' robust bar program. "Their bar program is fantastic, and that's not something we have at Noble Chicken," Sweatt said. "Being able to pair our food with their drinks while watching your favorite team creates a really fun and unique experience."

Noble Chicken will bring all its current menu favorites to Oakley Greens, along with new items built specifically for groups, families and event-driven crowds.

Guests can expect the full lineup of Noble Chicken favorites, plus several new additions designed to suit the way people gather at Oakley Greens, including shareable fries, desserts, and bundled options for families and larger parties. According to Sweatt, the impressive kitchen setup gives the team more flexibility, allowing this menu to launch with more offerings than their current locations.

The high-quality kitchen environment also makes room for future category expansion, including potential additions like flatbreads or ice cream. Sweatt says the upgraded space allows Noble Chicken to raise the level of its food program overall and opens the door to even more menu development over time.

"[The partnership] expands us into another booming neighborhood," Sweatt said. "But more importantly, it deepens our expertise in non-traditional operations. As we keep growing, this helps open doors for future opportunities in stadiums, airports and other high-traffic spaces."

With operations launched on January 13th, the team is moving quickly, supported by the strength of the Wings and Rings/Noble Chicken restaurant network.

"Oakley Greens built a fantastic kitchen facility and the great planning behind it has allowed us to hit the ground running," Sweatt said. "We're pumped to be running on all cylinders for the College Football Playoffs, NFL Playoffs, and Super Bowl."

The partnership brings together two strong experiences for guests - the year-round schedule of exciting events, games, and parties at Oakley Greens and the craveable, shareable menu of next-level chicken and fresh salads at Noble Chicken.

"Flavor fuels fun, that's the vibe we're chasing at Oakley Greens. Partnering with Noble Chicken brings that perfect mix of bold flavor, local flair and customer service that fits right in with our energy here," said Tori Meeker, Operator, Oakley Greens. "We've always been about creating a space where people can play, hang out, and enjoy something that feels authentically Cincinnati, and this partnership takes that to the next level. From the first bite to the last putt, we want guests to feel like they're part of something fun, fresh, and totally unique."

Both brands are deeply involved in the community, which opens the door to collaborative promotions, themed nights and shared programming guests can enjoy together. Gift card prizes for miniature golf tournaments, collaborative trivia nights and shared event programming are all already in discussion.

"When our teams come together, we create something people want to keep coming back for," Sweatt said. "The potential for success here is out of this world."

ABOUT NOBLE CHICKEN

Debuting in 2020, Noble Chicken is a fast casual concept from the innovators behind Wings and Rings. With a brand inspired by vintage Americana with modern touches, and a menu showcasing bold, regional flavors from around the U.S., Noble Chicken offers customers a unique, fast casual dining experience from a 40-year pedigree in crafting excellent chicken and related items. Whether it's picking up food for the family on the way home from a busy day of work, or stopping by for a delicious bite on your lunch break, Noble Chicken offers diners robust portions of high-quality chicken sandwiches, tenders, wings and salads at a great value. Noble Chicken's flagship, traditional location is set to open in the Eastgate suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio, in early 2025. For more information, please visit www.Noble-Chicken.com and www.facebook.com/noblechicken .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Noble Chicken