NOBLE CORPORATION PLC ANNOUNCES PLANNED DIVESTMENT OF SIX JACKUPS

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE, "Noble" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has signed definitive agreements to sell six jackups, which includes the sale of five rigs to Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR, "Borr") for $360 million and a separate transaction for the sale of one rig to Ocean Oilfield Drilling for $64 million in cash. Upon closing of these transactions, which are subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, Noble will be a pureplay deepwater and ultra-harsh environment jackup operator.

The agreement with Borr, comprising $210 million in cash and $150 million in seller notes, includes the sale of the Noble Tom Prosser, Noble Mick O'Brien, Noble Regina Allen, Noble Resilient and Noble Resolute. Closing is expected in early 2026, and is subject to Borr's successful financing. The $150 million in proposed seller notes to Borr are expected to have a 6-year maturity and be secured by a first lien on three jackups (Noble Tom Prosser, Noble Regina Allen and Noble Resilient). The notes can be prepaid at anytime without penalty, with certain provisions mandating early prepayment. Additionally, Noble intends to operate two rigs – Noble Mick O'Brien and Noble Resolute – under a bareboat charter agreement with Borr for one year from signing of the definitive agreement.

The agreement with Ocean Oilfield Drilling anticipates the sale of the Noble Resolve. Closing is expected in Q2 2026, upon conclusion of the Noble Resolve's current contract.

Robert W. Eifler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Noble, stated "These transactions are expected to be immediately accretive to our shareholders based on both trailing 2025 and anticipated 2026 EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, while also bolstering our balance sheet and sharpening the focus on our established positions in the deepwater and ultra-harsh jackup segments. I would like to thank the Noble crews and support teams behind these six jackups who have provided consistently outstanding service for our customers and wish everyone continued success in the rigs' future campaigns."

About Noble Corporation plc

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this communication are forward looking statements, including those regarding expectations for the sale of the six jackup rigs and Borr's seller notes and bareboat charter agreement, as well as expectations regarding the impact of the transactions on Noble including with respect to accretion and balance sheet. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this communication, or in the documents incorporated by reference, the words "guidance," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "on track," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would," "achieve," "shall," "target," "will" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that such expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication and we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those detailed in Noble's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports Form 10-Q and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We cannot control such risk factors and other uncertainties, and in many cases, we cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. You should consider these risks and uncertainties when you are evaluating us.

SOURCE Noble Corporation plc