Noble Corporation plc announces the resolutions adopted at its 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc ("Noble") (CSE: NOBLE, NYSE: NE) announces the resolutions adopted at its 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 2, 2023.

The following resolutions were adopted:

Robert W. Eifler , Claus V. Hemmingsen , Alan J. Hirshberg , Kristin H. Holth , Alastair Maxwell , Ann D. Pickard and Charles M. Sledge were re-elected as directors of Noble. After the annual general meeting of shareholders, the board of directors convened and elected Charles M. Sledge as chairman.

Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (UK) as UK statutory auditors to Noble.

Authorization of the Audit Committee to determine Noble's UK statutory auditors' compensation.

Approval, on a non-binding advisory basis, of the compensation of Noble's named executive officers, as disclosed in Noble's proxy statement relating to the 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders pursuant to the executive compensation disclosure rules promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Approval, in an advisory vote, a frequency of every year for the submission to shareholders of an advisory vote on the compensation of Noble's named executive officers.

Approval, on a non-binding advisory basis, of the directors' compensation report (other than the part containing the directors' compensation policy) for the year ended December 31, 2022 , which is set out in the annual report and accounts of Noble for the year ended December 31, 2022 .

For additional details of the resolutions adopted at Noble's 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders, reference is made to the current report on Form 8-K regarding the results of Noble's 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is available at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001895262/000162828023015017/ne-20230502.htm.

About Noble Corporation plc

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. For further information visit www.noblecorp.com or email [email protected].

