NOBLE CORPORATION PLC ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS AND DIVIDEND INCREASE

Increasing quarterly dividend to $0.40 per share in the fourth quarter.

per share in the fourth quarter. Net Income of $158 million , Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.09 , Adjusted EBITDA of $283 million , cash provided by operating activities of $139 million , and Free Cash Flow of $40 million .

, Diluted Earnings Per Share of , Adjusted EBITDA of , cash provided by operating activities of , and Free Cash Flow of . Full Year 2023 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA range now $775 to $825 million , the top half of the previous range.

Three Months Ended (in millions, except per share amounts)

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2023 Total Revenue

$ 697

$ 306

$ 639 Contract Drilling Services Revenue

671

289

606 Net Income (Loss)

158

34

66 Adjusted EBITDA*

283

97

188 Adjusted Net Income (Loss)*

127

41

56 Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share

1.14

0.48

0.48 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

1.09

0.41

0.45 Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share*

0.87

0.50

0.38













* A Non-GAAP supporting schedule is included with the statements and schedules attached to this press release.

Robert W. Eifler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Noble Corporation plc, stated "Our third quarter results reflect continued strong operational and financial performance and demonstrate the power of the Noble – Maersk Drilling combination where synergy progress and integration are ahead of schedule. We recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of the combination and I'd like to extend a special thank you to our employees around the world who have been so critical to the success of the integration which has exceeded all expectations. We remain optimistic about expanding free cash flow potential for Noble in the years ahead. To that end, we are pleased to be able to raise our quarterly dividend to $0.40 per share in the fourth quarter."

Third Quarter Results

Contract drilling services revenue for the third quarter of 2023 totaled $671 million compared to $606 million in the second quarter, with the sequential increase driven by both higher average dayrates and utilization. Marketed fleet utilization was 78% in the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 76% in the previous quarter. Contract drilling services costs for the third quarter were $354 million, a slight decrease versus $363 million the second quarter due to lower repair and maintenance expense. Net income increased to $158 million in the third quarter, up from $66 million in the second quarter, and Adjusted EBITDA increased to $283 million in the third quarter, up from $188 million in the second quarter. Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter was $139 million, capital expenditures were $99 million, and free cash flow (non-GAAP) was $40 million.

Quarterly Dividend Increase

Noble's Board of Directors approved an increase of the quarterly interim dividend to $0.40 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023. This dividend is to be payable on December 14th, 2023, to shareholders of record at close of business on November 15th, 2023. The Company intends to continue to pay dividends on a quarterly basis, and the fourth quarter dividend represents $1.60 on an annualized basis.

Future quarterly dividends and other shareholder returns will be subject to, amongst other things, approval by the Board of Directors, and may be modified as market conditions dictate.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

The Company's balance sheet as of September 30, 2023, reflected total debt principal value of $600 million and cash (and cash equivalents) of $245 million. Share repurchases totaled $10 million during the third quarter, bringing 2023 year-to-date share repurchases to $80 million, following approximately $86 million of cash used for share repurchases during the fourth quarter of 2022 (including the mandatory purchase associated with the Maersk Drilling squeeze-out).

Operating Highlights and Backlog

Noble's marketed fleet of sixteen floaters was 92% contracted through the third quarter, compared with 90% in the prior quarter. Recontracting visibility for the marketed fleet continues to be promising, with leading edge dayrates for working tier 1 drillships in the mid to high $400,000s range, and with moderate utilization inefficiencies caused by gaps between programs and scheduled maintenance related downtime.

Utilization of Noble's thirteen marketed jackups was 61% in the third quarter, compared with 59% utilization during the second quarter. Contracting activity for the jackup fleet has picked up moderately from recent cyclical lows with leading edge fixtures for harsh rigs in the $130,000 to $150,000 range, while persisting soft demand in Norway continues to suppress utilization and dayrate potential for ultra-harsh jackups.

Subsequent to last quarter's earnings press release, new contracts for Noble's fleet with total contract value of approximately $240 million (including mobilization payments) include the following:

Noble Valiant was awarded a six-month contract with LLOG in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico , expected to commence in January 2024 in direct continuation of the rig's current contract. The dayrate for this contract is $470,000 , excluding additional fees for the use of managed pressure drilling.

was awarded a six-month contract with LLOG in the U.S. , expected to commence in in direct continuation of the rig's current contract. The dayrate for this contract is , excluding additional fees for the use of managed pressure drilling. Noble Regina Allen was awarded a three well (estimated 220 days) contract with TotalEnergies in Argentina . This contract, expected to commence in mid-2024, has an operating dayrate of $150,000 excluding additional fees for mobilization and demobilization.

was awarded a three well (estimated 220 days) contract with TotalEnergies in . This contract, expected to commence in mid-2024, has an operating dayrate of excluding additional fees for mobilization and demobilization. Noble Globetrotter I and Noble Globetrotter II have both received additional contract terms from existing customers, with combined additional backlog of approximately $56 million and 5 months, extending both rigs into mid Q1 2024.

and have both received additional contract terms from existing customers, with combined additional backlog of approximately and 5 months, extending both rigs into mid Q1 2024. Noble Reacher was extended by 15 months with TotalEnergies in the North Sea via previously priced options (approximately flat with the current dayrate), extending the rig's firm contracted period to mid-2025 with one year of priced option remaining.

was extended by 15 months with TotalEnergies in the North Sea via previously priced options (approximately flat with the current dayrate), extending the rig's firm contracted period to mid-2025 with one year of priced option remaining. Noble Resilient was awarded a 120-day contract with Petrogas in the North Sea at a dayrate of $133,000 . This contract is expected to commence in Q3 2024.

Noble's backlog as of October 31, 2023 stands at $4.7 billion.

Outlook

For the full year 2023, Noble is increasing guidance for total revenue to a range of $2.5 to $2.6 billion (previously $2.35 to $2.55 billion) and Adjusted EBITDA to a range of $775 to $825 million (previously $725 to $825 million). Full year 2023 guidance for capital expenditures (net of reimbursable capex) remains unchanged at a range of $325 to $365 million.

Commenting on Noble's outlook, Mr. Eifler stated, "Strong year-to-date operational and financial performance has enabled us to increase full year guidance and the quarterly dividend. Our outlook for a sustained long-term up-cycle remains well supported by macro factors and customer dialogue. While moderately lower financial results are expected over the next two quarters due to contract sequencing and scheduled downtime, we continue to expect a nice step up in 2024 compared to 2023."

Due to the forward-looking nature of Adjusted EBITDA, management cannot reliably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure. Accordingly, the Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure without unreasonable effort. The unavailable information could have a significant effect on Noble's full year 2023 GAAP financial results.

Conference Call

Noble will host a conference call related to its third quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, November 1st, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Central Time. Interested parties may dial +1 929-203-0901 and refer to conference ID 31391 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Additionally, a live webcast link will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A webcast replay will be accessible for a limited time following the scheduled call.

About Noble Corporation plc

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com .

Dividend Details

Dividends payable to Noble shareholders will generally be paid in U.S. dollars (USD). However, holders of shares in the form of share entitlements admitted to trading on NASDAQ Copenhagen will receive an equivalent dividend payment in Danish krone (DKK) as determined by the exchange rate on a specified date. The holders of such share entitlements bear the risk of fluctuations in USD and DKK exchange rates.

Forward-looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this communication are forward looking statements, including those regarding future guidance, including revenue, adjusted EBITDA, the offshore drilling market and demand fundamentals, realization and timing of integration synergies, related costs to achieve, new technology and software platforms, free cash flow expectations, capital expenditure, capital allocation expectations including planned dividend and share repurchases, contract backlog, rig demand, expected future contracts, anticipated contract start dates, dayrates and duration, fleet condition and utilization, 2023 and 2024 financial guidance, business, financial performance and position and our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions related to the Noble-Maersk merger. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this communication, or in the documents incorporated by reference, the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "on track," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would," "shall," "target," "will" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that such expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication and we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those detailed in Noble's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports Form 10-Q and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We cannot control such risk factors and other uncertainties, and in many cases, we cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. You should consider these risks and uncertainties when you are evaluating us. With respect to our capital allocation policy, distributions to shareholders in the form of either dividends or share buybacks are subject to the Board of Directors' assessment of factors such as business development, growth strategy, current leverage and financing needs. There can be no assurance that a dividend will be declared or continued.

NOBLE CORPORATION plc AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Operating revenues















Contract drilling services

$ 671,004

$ 289,494

$ 1,852,474

$ 746,992 Reimbursables and other

26,446

16,378

93,565

44,263



697,450

305,872

1,946,039

791,255 Operating costs and expenses















Contract drilling services

354,199

186,482

1,078,521

530,710 Reimbursables

16,682

13,284

67,484

37,095 Depreciation and amortization

77,146

24,868

218,412

77,109 General and administrative

33,039

18,089

95,428

52,300 Merger and integration costs

12,966

9,338

47,049

27,916 (Gain) loss on sale of operating assets, net

—

354

—

(3,105) Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net

2,642

1,896

22,120

4,701



496,674

254,311

1,529,014

726,726 Operating income (loss)

200,776

51,561

417,025

64,529 Other income (expense)















Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(13,005)

(7,943)

(44,539)

(23,338) Gain on bargain purchase

5,005

—

5,005

— Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, net

—

(196)

(26,397)

(196) Interest income and other, net

17,206

3,235

16,292

4,766 Income (loss) before income taxes

209,982

46,657

367,386

45,761 Income tax benefit (provision)

(51,659)

(13,072)

(35,184)

(11,775) Net income (loss)

$ 158,323

$ 33,585

$ 332,202

$ 33,986 Per share data















Basic:















Net income (loss)

$ 1.14

$ 0.48

$ 2.42

$ 0.49 Diluted:















Net income (loss)

$ 1.09

$ 0.41

$ 2.29

$ 0.42

NOBLE CORPORATION plc AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 244,792

$ 476,206 Accounts receivable, net

638,746

468,802 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

147,912

106,782 Total current assets

1,031,450

1,051,790 Intangible assets

11,341

34,372 Property and equipment, at cost

4,413,310

4,163,205 Accumulated depreciation

(399,005)

(181,904) Property and equipment, net

4,014,305

3,981,301 Goodwill

—

26,016 Other assets

211,820

141,385 Total assets

$ 5,268,916

$ 5,234,864 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities







Current maturities of long-term debt

$ —

$ 159,715 Accounts payable

281,266

290,690 Accrued payroll and related costs

88,953

76,185 Other current liabilities

145,610

140,508 Total current liabilities

515,829

667,098 Long-term debt

585,791

513,055 Other liabilities

270,984

265,743 Noncurrent contract liabilities

63,312

181,883 Total liabilities

1,435,916

1,627,779 Commitments and contingencies







Total shareholders' equity

3,833,000

3,607,085 Total liabilities and equity

$ 5,268,916

$ 5,234,864

NOBLE CORPORATION plc AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ 332,202

$ 33,986 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flow from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 218,412

77,109 Amortization of intangible assets and contract liabilities, net (95,540)

36,525 Gain on bargain purchase (5,005)

— (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, net 26,397

196 (Gain) loss on sale of operating assets, net —

(6,767) Changes in components of working capital and other operating activities (189,618)

(31,243) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 286,848

109,806 Cash flows from investing activities





Capital expenditures (268,131)

(109,235) Proceeds from disposal of assets, net —

15,756 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (268,131)

(93,479) Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of senior notes 600,000

— Borrowings on credit facilities —

220,000 Repayments of debt (673,411)

(1,828) Debt extinguishment costs (25,697)

— Debt issuance costs (24,914)

— Share repurchases (80,000)

— Dividend payments (42,369)

— Other financing activities (8,456)

(4,142) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (254,847)

214,030 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (236,130)

230,357 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 485,707

196,722 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 249,577

$ 427,079

NOBLE CORPORATION plc AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATIONAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



Average Rig Utilization

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2022 Floaters 77 %

76 %

78 % Jackups 64 %

62 %

82 % Total 72 %

70 %

80 %

























Operating Days

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2022 Floaters 1,348

1,305

792 Jackups 824

786

606 Total 2,172

2,091

1,398

























Average Dayrates

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2022 Floaters $ 403,813

$ 363,167

$ 285,362 Jackups 140,775

128,885

118,209 Total $ 304,040

$ 275,066

$ 212,958

NOBLE CORPORATION plc AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER SHARE (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

The following tables presents the computation of basic and diluted income (loss) per share:





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Numerator:















Net income (loss)

$ 158,323

$ 33,585

$ 332,202

$ 33,986 Denominator:















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

139,400

70,318

137,478

69,260 Dilutive effect of share-based awards

3,204

3,388

3,204

3,388 Dilutive effect of warrants

3,117

8,220

4,339

8,718 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

145,721

81,926

145,021

81,366 Per share data















Basic:















Net income (loss)

$ 1.14

$ 0.48

$ 2.42

$ 0.49 Diluted:















Net income (loss)

$ 1.09

$ 0.41

$ 2.29

$ 0.42

NOBLE CORPORATION plc AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION

NOBLE CORPORATION plc AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA







Three Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended



2023

2022

June 30, 2023 Net income (loss)

$ 158,323

$ 33,585

$ 65,816 Income tax (benefit) provision

51,659

13,072

(671) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

13,005

7,943

14,662 Interest income and other, net

(17,206)

(3,235)

2,940 Depreciation and amortization

77,146

24,868

71,324 Amortization of intangible assets and contract liabilities, net

(10,803)

8,170

(31,009) Gain on bargain purchase

(5,005)

—

— (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, net

—

196

26,397 Professional services - corporate projects

—

400

— Merger and integration costs

12,966

9,338

22,452 (Gain) loss on sale of operating assets, net

—

354

— Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net

2,642

1,896

15,934 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 282,727

$ 96,587

$ 187,845









Reconciliation of Income Tax Benefit (Provision)











Three Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended



2023

2022

June 30, 2023 Income tax benefit (provision)

$ (51,659)

$ (13,072)

$ 671 Adjustments











Amortization of intangible assets and contract liabilities, net

6,079

(1,716)

3,747 Joint taxation scheme compensation

(1,981)

—

— Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net

—

(398)

— Discrete tax items

(17,088)

(10,628)

(47,601) Total Adjustments

(12,990)

(12,742)

(43,854) Adjusted income tax benefit (provision)

$ (64,649)

$ (25,814)

$ (43,183)

NOBLE CORPORATION plc AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss



Three Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended



2023

2022

June 30, 2023 Net income (loss)

$ 158,323

$ 33,585

$ 65,816 Adjustments











Amortization of intangible assets and contract liabilities, net

(4,724)

6,454

(27,262) Joint taxation scheme compensation

(19,837)

—

— Gain on bargain purchase

(5,005)

—

— Professional services - corporate projects

—

400

— Merger and integration costs

12,966

9,338

22,452 (Gain) loss on sale of operating assets, net

—

354

— Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net

2,642

1,498

15,934 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, net

—

196

26,397 Discrete tax items

(17,088)

(10,628)

(47,601) Total Adjustments

(31,046)

7,612

(10,080) Adjusted net income (loss)

$ 127,277

$ 41,197

$ 55,736













Reconciliation of Diluted EPS















Three Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended



2023

2022

June 30, 2023 Unadjusted diluted EPS

$ 1.09

$ 0.41

$ 0.45 Adjustments











Amortization of intangible assets and contract liabilities, net

(0.03)

0.08

(0.19) Joint taxation scheme compensation

(0.14)

—

— Gain on bargain purchase

(0.03)

—

— Professional services - corporate projects

—

—

— Merger and integration costs

0.08

0.12

0.15 (Gain) loss on sale of operating assets, net

—

—

— Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net

0.02

0.02

0.11 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, net

—

—

0.18 Discrete tax items

(0.12)

(0.13)

(0.32) Total Adjustments

(0.22)

0.09

(0.07) Adjusted diluted EPS

$ 0.87

$ 0.50

$ 0.38













Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow















Three Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended



2023

2022

June 30, 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 138,768

$ 73,507

$ 211,160 Capital expenditures

(98,601)

(29,710)

(106,796) Free cash flow

$ 40,167

$ 43,797

$ 104,364

