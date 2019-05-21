Noble Corporation plc Names Senior Vice President - Operations

LONDON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE) today announced that Barry M. Smith will join the Company as Senior Vice President – Operations, beginning June 3, 2019.

Mr. Smith has over 30 years of experience in offshore rig operations and technical services. He was previously employed with Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (Atwood) beginning in 2006, where he held a number of operational positions until he was appointed Senior Vice President of Technical Services in 2015. Mr. Smith served in that capacity until October 2017, when the Company was acquired. Prior to Atwood and for over 20 years, Mr. Smith held various operations related roles with Transocean Ltd.

Julie J. Robertson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Noble Corporation plc, commented, "Barry brings a broad base of knowledge and professional expertise pertaining to operations, maintenance and technical engineering of both premium floating and jackup rigs. Throughout his career in the offshore drilling industry, Barry has demonstrated a strong commitment to operational excellence while delivering superior service to our customers. We look forward to Barry joining Noble as he leads our team of outstanding operations professionals."

About Noble Corporation plc

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of 25 offshore drilling units, consisting of 12 drillships and semisubmersibles and 13 jackups, focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Noble is a public limited company registered in England and Wales with company number 08354954 and registered office at 10 Brook Street, London, W1S 1BG England. Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com.

