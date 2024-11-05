Noble Corporation plc Provides Guidance

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc ("Noble") (CSE: NOBLE, NYSE: NE) today provides guidance for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

In accordance with Danish legal and stock exchange requirements, Noble announced that for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 guidance provided as follows: Total Revenue $850 to $890 million, Adjusted EBITDA $275 to $305 million, Capital Additions (net of reimbursements) $105 to $135 million. Noble is releasing its third quarter earnings simultaneously with this update. Please see the Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release for additional details.

