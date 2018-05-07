Noble Corporation plc To Participate At The 2018 Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference

LONDON, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE) announced today that Adam C. Peakes, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in an industry discussion at the Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference in Boston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, beginning at 10:15 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time. A live webcast will be available at the time of the discussion in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's Website http://www.noblecorp.com. A replay of the discussion will be available on our Website approximately three hours after its conclusion and will be available for 30 days following the event.