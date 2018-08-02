Noble Corporation plc To Participate At The Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc (NYSE : NE ) today announced that Julie J. Robertson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an industry discussion at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, beginning at 3:05 p.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time. A live webcast will be available at the time of the discussion in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's Website http://www.noblecorp.com. A replay of the discussion will be available on our Website approximately three hours after its conclusion and will be available for 30 days following the event.

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of 24 offshore drilling units, consisting of 12 drillships and semisubmersibles and 12 jackups, focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Noble is a public limited company registered in England and Wales with company number 08354954 and registered office at Devonshire House, 1 Mayfair Place, London, W1J 8AJ England. Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com.

