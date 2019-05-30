Noble Corporation plc To Present At The Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference

LONDON, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE) today announced that Craig M. Muirhead, Vice President and Treasurer, will present at the Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 2:05 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time. A live webcast and presentation slides will be available at the time of the presentation in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's Website http://www.noblecorp.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on our Website approximately three hours after the conclusion of the live presentation and will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Noble Corporation plc

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of 25 offshore drilling units, consisting of 12 drillships and semisubmersibles and 13 jackups, focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Noble is a public limited company registered in England and Wales with company number 08354954 and registered office at 10 Brook Street, London, W1S 1BG England. Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com.

