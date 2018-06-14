Noble Corporation plc To Present At The J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference

LONDON, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE) today announced that Adam C. Peakes, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference in New York City on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at 4:20 p.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time. A live webcast and presentation slides will be available at the time of the presentation in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's Website http://www.noblecorp.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on our Website approximately three hours after the conclusion of the live presentation and will be available for 30 days following the event.
About Noble Corporation plc
Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of 27 offshore drilling units, consisting of 14 drillships and semisubmersibles and 13 jackups, focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Noble is a public limited company registered in England and Wales with company number 08354954 and registered office at Devonshire House, 1 Mayfair Place, London, W1J 8AJ England. Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com.
