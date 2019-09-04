Noble Corporation plc To Present At The Pareto Securities Oil & Offshore Conference

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE) today announced that Julie J. Robertson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Pareto Securities Oil & Offshore Conference in Oslo, Norway on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CET), or 8:30 a.m. U.S. Central Daylight Time. Presentations from this conference are not being webcast; however, a copy of Noble's presentation materials will be available on the Company's Website www.noblecorp.com, under the "Investor Relations" section of the Website.

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of 25 offshore drilling units, consisting of 12 drillships and semisubmersibles and 13 jackups, focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Noble is a public limited company registered in England and Wales with company number 08354954 and registered office at 10 Brook Street, London, W1S 1BG England. Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com.

