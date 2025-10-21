Noble Expands Branded Long-Term Accommodations Platform with Opening of StudioRes by Marriott Newnan

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") today announced the opening of StudioRes by Marriott Newnan, marking a significant milestone in the firm's expansion of its branded long-term accommodations platform.

Purpose-built for extended stays, the 124-room StudioRes by Marriott features spacious studios with full kitchens and dedicated workspaces, complemented by 24-hour fitness and laundry facilities. Strategically located near Newnan, Georgia's major employers and healthcare centers, the property meets the growing demand for flexible, brand-backed accommodations that bridge hospitality and housing.

"Workforce mobility and the widening rent-versus-own affordability gap are driving demand for longer-stay accommodations," said Mit Shah, CEO of Noble. "Through our branded long-term accommodations platform, we are scaling a resilient institutional asset class designed to deliver durable cash flow and long-term value to our investors."

With its efficient, fast-to-market prototype and smart, functional design, StudioRes by Marriott is engineered for operational efficiency, scalability, and performance across market cycles.

"Noble's investment in StudioRes by Marriott underscores our conviction in the long-term fundamentals of services-light, flexible accommodations," said Ben Brunt, Chief Investment Officer at Noble. "Our disciplined approach prioritizes efficiency, scalability, and brand alignment to create institutional-grade assets that meet the evolving needs of modern travelers."

