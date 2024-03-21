Noble House Hotels & Resorts Announces The Appointment of Executive Chef Ali Monge at Little Palm Island Resort & Spa

SEATTLE, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, part of the prestigious Noble House Hotels & Resorts collection, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ali Monge as its new executive chef. Monge, an esteemed chef boasting over 16 years of culinary expertise and multiple award recognitions, assumes the role of overseeing and managing all culinary operations at the resort's renowned signature restaurant, The Dining Room.

Executive Chef Ali Monge, Little Palm Island Resort & Spa

Thomas Haas, vice president of food and beverage for Noble House Hotels & Resorts, conveyed his enthusiasm regarding Monge's appointment, stating, "We are honored to welcome Chef Monge to Little Palm Island Resort & Spa as a culinary innovator whose skills of blending international flavors and methodologies will contribute a wealth of diverse expertise to The Dining Room. We can't wait to see all the creative and delicious ways he incorporates fresh Keys seafood and ingredients into his menus."

Throughout his tenure, Chef Monge has held an impressive history of culinary achievement, cultivated across premier resort and restaurant establishments spanning the globe. Graduating from the University of South Carolina as a certified chef, Monge kickstarted his career as lead cook at various fine dining restaurants where he crafted Southern Cuisine with French techniques before refining his skills at notable venues like Washington D.C.'s exclusive Four Seasons – the only Five-star, Five-diamond hotel in the nation's capital - and the highly-acclaimed two Michelin star-rated MiniBar by José Andrés where he combined Spanish cuisine with molecular gastronomy.

Chef Monge most recently held positions as executive chef and head chef in both Central Restaurante in Lima Peru - an establishment that holds the coveted placement of number one restaurant on Forbes' 50 World's Best Restaurants list – and El Cielo in Miami, a one Michelin star-rated restaurant, where he showcased his extensive expertise in Latin American cuisine. Now, Monge comes to Little Palm Island from Grupo RoasNegra, a leading hospitality group in Mexico, where he provided culinary guidance and support for the diverse portfolio of restaurants and bars. Outside of his culinary passion, Monge enjoys athletics, fishing and music.

A best-kept secret for U.S. presidents and celebrities, Little Palm Island Resort & Spa is located on a lush, four-acre private island dotted with crushed seashell paths amid verdant tropical foliage, allowing guests the chance to see countless species of birds, endangered Key Deer, iguanas and playful dolphins. Each of the 30 luxurious thatched-roof suites offer vibrant ocean views and plush interiors. The world-class spa features a two-story atrium with carved architectural details and a handcrafted tile fountain. The renowned Dining Room restaurant has sweeping views of the ocean and combines with a guest favorite, The Monkey Hut lounge. Private cabanas are found at the oceanfront pool area and the well-loved Palapa Bar welcomes all for a relaxing experience. Many exclusive activities are available, from seaplane tours to reef snorkels.

For more information, call Little Palm Island Resort & Spa at 1-888-413-0560 or visit www.littlepalmisland.com. Little Palm Island is located at 28500 Overseas Highway, Little Torch Key, Fla. 33042.

