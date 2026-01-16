NOBLE Launches NOBLE IQ™, a New Division Advancing National Security and Operational Readiness

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Noble, CEO of Noble Supply and Logistics, LLC, today announced the launch of NOBLE IQ™, a new division delivering integrated safety, security, and operational readiness solutions for public- and private-sector organizations worldwide.

NOBLE IQ™, a New Division Advancing National Security and Operational Readiness. NOBLE IQ™ brings a proven legacy of end-to-end training, sustainment, and technical services to public safety agencies, the military, and private-sector partners.

Formerly known as KD Analytical Consulting LLC, NOBLE IQ™ brings a proven legacy of end-to-end training, sustainment, and technical services to public safety agencies, the military, and private-sector partners. The division specializes in technical solutions such as chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives (CBRNE) equipment, weapons detection systems, other technical safety and security products and solutions. The teams guiding philosophy, Evaluate, Implement, Train and Sustain embodies the full life-cycle solutions that NOBLE IQ™ offers customers in their offering as a capability provider.

While NOBLE IQ™ introduces a new name and visual identity, the experienced team operating from its Lexington, Kentucky operations center remains unchanged; continuing a mission-focused commitment to delivering solutions that are safe, reliable, and ready when it matters most.

Jon Terpening, Executive Vice President of NOBLE IQ™, leads the division. His team of specialized scientists, instructors, program managers, and solutions providers bring decades of technical expertise and operational experience across CBRNE, HazMat, Safety and Security, DoD, and related industries.

"Our operational foundation ensures every solution we deliver is practical and mission-aligned," said Terpening. "We support government and critical infrastructure clients with advanced capabilities, including CBRNE sensors, AI/ML-enabled analytics, real-time data delivery, and comprehensive support services—to help meet evolving security requirements."

NOBLE IQ™ delivers services across four core areas: evaluation, implementation, training, and sustainment services.

Evaluation Services

NOBLE IQ™ delivers objective, mission-driven Evaluation Services designed to help organizations understand threats, validate capabilities, and make informed decisions before deployment. Backed by a long-standing partnership with the Henry C. Lee Institute of Forensic Science at the University of New Haven, the NOBLE IQ™ Center of Excellence delivers scientifically validated assessments of new, existing, and emerging CBRNE technologies. These evaluations examine products, operational workflows, and response readiness to ensure real-world effectiveness and informed decision-making before commitment.

Services include threat and vulnerability assessments, equipment and technology evaluations, and SOP development that align people, processes, and tools into executable response strategies.

Implementation Services

NOBLE IQ™ delivers end-to-end Implementation Services, combining solution-based product sales with expert deployment to turn validated technologies into operational capabilities. Through its solution provider and sales teams, NOBLE IQ™ supports the selection and procurement of CBRNE monitoring and detection systems and security screening technologies, followed by installation, validation, system commissioning, and program management. This integrated approach ensures systems are properly deployed, fully functional, and operationally ready from day one.

Training

NOBLE IQ™ delivers comprehensive, operationally focused Training designed to ensure personnel can safely and effectively use equipment and execute response procedures in real-world environments. The division offers more than 100 specialized courses including HazMatIQ, lithium-ion battery response, counterdrug operations, law enforcement and security, and new equipment training for public- and private-sector organizations.

Training is grounded in real-world experience and delivered by an instructional team with more than 1,000 years of combined operational expertise. Through hands-on instruction and scenario-based learning, NOBLE IQ™ equips responders, warfighters, and security professionals with practical skills that can be immediately applied in the field.

Sustainment

NOBLE IQ™ provides comprehensive Sustainment Services to ensure mission-critical equipment remains reliable, compliant, and operational throughout its lifecycle. Through ReadiTrak®, NOBLE IQ's cloud-based maintenance management platform, customers can track assets, manage calibration and maintenance schedules, and maintain full lifecycle visibility.

Sustainment offerings include calibration, repair, environmental equipment rentals, technical support, and warranty services, supported by NOBLE IQ's KDA sustainment expertise. Customers receive 24/7 access to technical resources, ensuring rapid support, minimized downtime, and long-term operational readiness.

NOBLE IQ WILL EXHIBIT ITS PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AT SHOT SHOW 2026

By integrating advanced technology with comprehensive service and sustainment programs, NOBLE IQ helps agencies and organizations reduce risk, strengthen security, and maintain readiness. NOBLE IQ supports federal missions, military units, state and local responders, and critical infrastructure operations with the tools, training, and technical expertise needed to protect people, facilities, and essential systems.

Several NOBLE IQ experts will be at SHOT SHOW 2026 to address the mission readiness needs of security and law enforcement customers at the event. The company's booth number 30103 will be on Level 2 of the Venetian.

ABOUT NOBLE IQ

NOBLE IQ™ is a single-source partner delivering integrated evaluation, implementation, training, and sustainment solutions that enhance safety, security, and operational readiness for government agencies, first responders, and critical infrastructure operators worldwide. Built on decades of mission-driven experience, NOBLE IQ™ combines technical expertise, operational training excellence, and lifecycle support to ensure systems and personnel are prepared, reliable, and ready when it matters most.

For more information, please visit our website: https://www.nobleiq.com/

