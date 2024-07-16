NOBLE PACIFIC, CALIFORNIA'S PREMIERE PESTICIDE-FREE CANNABIS OIL AND DISTILLATE MANUFACTURER, SETS A NEW STANDARD TO CORRECT LEGAL WEED'S "DIRTY SECRET"

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California's cannabis industry is rife with uncertainty after high levels of pesticides have been found in their legal products causing alarming recalls and concern. ( LA Times ) Premiere oil and distillate manufacturer Noble Pacific's 100% pesticide-free, safe and "clean" oil can solve these widespread quality issues and set a new standard for the industry.

Born in response to the plethora of reliability issues with fellow cannabis oil and distillate manufacturers, Noble Pacific prioritizes transparency, integrity, analytical accuracy, and social responsibility to deliver a superior experience in both ethos and operation.

Noble Pacific's excellence is rooted in their strong relationships with California farmers, and cutting-edge analytical and manufacturing technology that's used to deliver clean, Non-Detect extractions. They produce premium grades of distillate that are rigorously sampled and dual-tested by California's toughest 3rd-Party licensed laboratories. Unlike other manufacturers, Noble Pacific provides their customers with real-time availability and inventory, categorized by Grade, including Ultra Premium, Premium, Light Amber Non-Detect (ND), and Amber ND.

This culture of transparency and accountability fosters a level of responsibility to the consumer, the plant, and the industry at-large. CEO Ford Smith's background in Venture Capital at Ultranative and COO Trent Overholt's experience building premium cannabis products and brands, offers the unique array of cannabis, business, and management experience needed to redefine success in the evolving industry.

“I used cannabis to titrate off of SSRIs and Adderall, which I had been on since my teens. When I discovered that most of the California distillate (both legal and legacy market) had some sort of detectable pesticide, I decided to focus on building truly clean supply chains for natural psychoactive medicines, beginning with cannabis. We hope that greater protections for consumers are put in place and enforced in the same way that food and tobacco are, but until then we will continue to set the standard for the industry.” — Ford Smith, CEO Noble Pacific

Noble Pacific's oil activates some of the leading cannabis brands in the industry, ensuring an oil standard that spans legal states and regions across the country.

For more information on Noble Pacific, see their website for details on the modern standard for cannabis distillate oil throughout the industry.

SOURCE Noble Pacific