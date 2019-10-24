Noble Panacea, a skincare brand created by Nobel Laureate Sir Fraser Stoddart, announces global launch & partnerships with TerraCycle & Girl Up

Following decades of research, Sir Fraser Stoddart discovered his now patented Organic Molecular Vessel (OMV)™ Technology, a new delivery system which allows for the superior protection, penetration, and programmed time-release of potent active ingredients. The in-house production of OMVs™ ensures pharmaceutical-grade purity that when coupled with the precise selection and encapsulation process, delivers highly efficacious results without any unnecessary additives or irritants.

"Our OMVs™ are green, crafted and manipulated through a very sophisticated process in small batches. The final formulation can take three weeks to be created. This craftmanship, coupled with the precise selection and encapsulation of active ingredients, aims to deliver unprecedented results without any harmful ingredients or irritants," said Sir Fraser Stoddart, Founder and Chairman of the Board, Noble Panacea.

Noble Panacea will be available in two collections – The Brilliant and The Absolute – for unparalleled performance in skin nourishment and boosting cellular activity. Each formulation is filled into a single-use, Active Daily Dose system that preserves the potency of each formulation while preventing contamination and providing the precise dosage of product necessary for optimal results.

Adhering to the 12 Principles of Green Chemistry at each stage in the manufacturing process, Noble Panacea is committed to sustainability & are proud to announce a national recycling program in partnership with international recycling company TerraCycle®. In effort to achieve Noble Panacea's global commitment to a more sustainable future, consumers are invited to send their empty Active Daily Doses back to Noble Panacea via free pre-paid shipping envelopes. The waste will then be recycled by TerraCycle and diverted from landfill.

"Through their forward-thinking approach, Noble Panacea is offering a powerful, sustainable option to divert empty Active Daily Dose packaging from landfills," said TerraCycle CEO and Founder, Tom Szaky. "At TerraCycle we are fortunate to count Nobel Panacea among a select group of luxury beauty brands that offer a consumer-facing recycling program. Through this initiative, consumers are given the opportunity to think twice about what is recyclable and what truly is garbage."

Over the course of Sir Fraser Stoddart's career, he is proud to have mentored over 50 students from 40 countries in the field of science. Noble Panacea are proud to announce their global partnership with Girl Up, a non-profit founded by the United Nations Foundation and a global leadership development initiative, positioning girls to be leaders in the movement for gender equality. Together, Noble Panacea and Girl Up will be working to globally empower girls' development through education.

"Girl Up believes in the power of girls to change the world. They are a force for good in whatever they choose to pursue," Girl Up Co-Executive Director Anna Blue said. "We're glad to partner with Noble Panacea to continue to help girl leaders access their fullest potential," Girl Up Co-Executive Director Melissa Kilby said.

Noble Panacea was founded on the ambitious research of Sir Fraser Stoddart who was awarded the 2016 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his lifework researching molecular motion and has since overseen the development of Noble Panacea. The result is two first-to-market ranges of skincare products – The Absolute & The Brilliant – that deliver unparalleled efficacy through Organic Molecular Vessel™ (OMV) Technology. Noble Panacea is now available for pre-order online. Please visit www.noblepanacea.com for more information.

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine's list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.

Girl Up is a global leadership development initiative, positioning girls to be leaders in the movement for gender equality. With resources in six languages and 3,300 Girl Up Clubs in more than 100 countries, we've trained 58,000 girls of all backgrounds to create tangible change for girls everywhere. Girl Up provides leadership training and gives girls tools to become gender equality advocates and activists. Through our programs, girls broaden their social impact skill set, benefit from a platform to tell their stories, and apply STEM for social good. Our girl leaders create real policy change at local and national levels, help raise millions of dollars to support United Nations programs that reach tens of thousands of girls around the world and build community-based movements. Girl Up was founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010 and continues to work across a global community of partners to achieve gender equality worldwide. Please visit www.girlup.org for more information.

