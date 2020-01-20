Noble Profit Aligns with Responsible Sourcing Network, r3.0 Network and Dream Tank to Demonstrate the Data Transparency Capabilities of its BFLO Protocol

"We need a map to see the gaps and find the opportunities for maximum change towards a regenerative future. With the greatest transfer of wealth in history currently underway, data is at the forefront of the conversation," explains Noble Profit CEO Amy Seidman. "It is particularly relevant considering hundreds of banks have vowed to divest from fossil fuels and other less savory investments."

Noble Profit will explore collaborating with Responsible Sourcing Network to address and eliminate forced labor in cotton harvesting. Its BFLO technology will allow the incorporation of increased transparency and accountability into the process.

In contrast, BFLO's use case with Indigenous Designs, whose Indigenous Clothing brand is manufactured with the ideal supply chain of organic fiber, allows verification of fair trade and participation by local artisans.

The conventional cotton and fast fashion industry is rife with slavery, which has been identified as a major problem in cotton sourcing. According to Partricia Jurewicz, RSN founder, around 65 percent of the world's cotton has been identified to come from nine countries known for having forced labor in their cotton production.

The two organizations are planning to jointly design a pilot in Uzbekistan that provides input by local monitors and includes chain of custody verification using RSN's YESS Standard , a due diligence system to eliminate slave-harvested cotton from global supply chains.

The pilot in Uzbekistan could eventually be applicable to cotton grown throughout the entire country. This framework and technical approach could then be replicable in other countries addressing similar issues, not just with cotton but also with other commodities tainted with modern slavery such as cocoa, palm oil and gold.

Considering investment is becoming a huge lever to push for increased transparency, BFLO seeks to be the provider of credible data. It can include externalities such as slavery in supply chains as well as environmental destruction, which investors need for smart and long-term decision-making.

r3.0 is also joining the alliance with BFLO. "Amy Seidman and her team have thought through the complexities of verification and transparency better than most," states Bill Baue about harnessing the collective intelligence of their professional community.

"We are excited about joining the r3.0 Network to tap into the expertise of fellow advocation partners," said Seidman. "We look forward to r3.0 and cohorts playing a role in validating sustainability claims using the BFLO protocol to achieve our mutual goals toward a healthy environment and planet."

Revi Schlesinger is another female CEO joining the cause, bringing her background in operational design and global systems implementation consulting with PricewaterhouseCoopers/IBM Global Services to the forefront of sustainable apparel together with her experience running the Kids Organic Clothing Company.

Contrasting the lives of children in slavery, and the efforts of companies like Indigenous Designs and Kids Organic Clothing Company, youth from the west can play a vital role through education and crowd sourcing solutions in addition to driving a market for slave-free clothing.

In order to shift the lives of billions, Heidi Cuppari believes that empowering youth is a positive force for change. Cuppari's company, Dream Tank , crowdsources solutions led by youth in the west who partner with other youth globally to collaborate on design challenges and entrepreneurship accelerators that address their respective local challenges, as well as hack solutions to global tech such as AR, VR, AI, blockchain and more.

With Greta Thunberg being named TIME's person of the year, the power of youth to have a voice in the world has arrived. Cuppari believes that using BFLO with Dream Tank's gamification approach could bridge the east and west through education. Launching at Davos, Dream Tank has invited Noble Profit to introduce BFLO as an enabling technology to track the tangible and intangible success education hacking can bring to the table.

Given the physicist mind peaks at age 20, and many programmers today achieved great accomplishments as teenagers, it makes sense to bring in fresh bright minds who thrive on problem-solving. By bringing use cases like slavery in supply chains, we can bridge the understanding of youth globally to transform the future by activating ideas into the present.

Additionally, crowdsourcing has proven to be more effective than single minded problem-solving. And since our children will inherit the future, it makes sense to engage them in the direction of finding solutions. Additionally, BFLO intends to integrate crowdsourced reputation-based information as the system evolves.

Understanding data as a mechanism, the challenge we are seeking to solve is seeing externalities against investment and corporate claims - and the role of future generations to solve these problems. Hence BFLO being used to help create a map of truth for past, present and future.

Noble Profit is developing BFLO, a technology designed to make it easier to report sustainability metrics, starting with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015. Using AI and a blockchain-enabled protocols to provide trusted third party verification, BFLO offers "proof of reputation" for stakeholders throughout the sustainable business value chain. BFLO is designed to enable the security, compliance and scale required to create transparency and accountability for a healthy sustainable business and financial ecosystem.

Noble Profit, a public benefit corporation, is creating an ecosystem for connecting sustainable companies, governments and investors to access business intelligence via media and technology.

