Noble Research Institute Partners with Ranch Management Consultants for New Financial Management Courses for US Farmers and Ranchers

The first product from the partnership, Noble Business Essentials, will launch in June 2024.

ARDMORE, Okla., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Research Institute, the nation's largest nonprofit agricultural research organization, and Ranch Management Consultants (RMC) announce a collaboration with an exclusive licensing agreement granting Noble use of RMC's Ranching for Profit program content.

Noble will design and develop a suite of educational, skill-building products incorporating both Noble-developed and Ranching for Profit content. The first Noble product benefiting from this relationship, Noble Business Essentials, is scheduled to be launched in June 2024.

Noble Grazing Essentials course attendees listen during an in-class lesson on Noble's campus in Ardmore, Oklahoma.

"Our educational programming focuses on helping farmers and ranchers enhance their soil to improve ranch productivity and to increase profitability," said Steve Rhines, CEO and president of Noble Research Institute. "To bring the best financial and profitability education to the farmers and ranchers we serve, we knew we needed to partner with RMC."

Noble's purpose is to save U.S. grazing lands by promoting land stewardship through regenerative management, building soil health and keeping ranchers on the land. RMC has been the recognized leader in agriculture business training for more than four decades.

Noble's Business Essentials will provide easy-to-understand financial strategies for farmers and ranchers. The program will enable participants to better evaluate their financial situation, calculate their unique income potential and plan for positive net farm income. Future Noble business programs, incorporating elements of Ranching for Profit, will guide and advance ranchers and farmers toward stronger financial resiliency for their grazing operations.

The Noble Business Essentials program is the third of Noble's Essentials series, including Noble Land Essentials and Noble Grazing Essentials.

RMC's Ranching for Profit schools, a 7-day learning program, continues to succeed in educating hundreds of new farmers and ranchers each year. Motivated by its lasting purpose of cultivating healthy land, happy families and profitable businesses, the schools are designed to help ranchers and farmers find the breakthroughs needed to improve the health of their land, the profitability of their business and the quality of their life. RMC additionally offers intensive workshops and advanced training on topics relevant to working ranches and farms through its Executive Link program.

"RMC is excited to partner with Noble," said Dallas Mount, owner of Ranch Management Consultants. "They have a long history of working directly with farmers and ranchers to manage their land and livestock. Pairing with Noble connects their strengths with our time-tested economic tools and curriculum. Our organizations share common values and purposes, so it is a natural partnership for helping farmers and ranchers across the U.S. drive their businesses forward. Through this relationship, we are extending the reach of Ranching for Profit to new audiences."

To learn more about Noble Research Institute and its educational programs, please visit www.noble.org.

About Noble Research Institute

Noble Research Institute is the nation's largest nonprofit agricultural research organization, serving ranchers and farmers with research, education and mentorship for regenerating soil health to improve their land, livestock and livelihood. Since 1945, Noble Research Institute has been a leading, trusted resource in agricultural research and education dedicated to land stewardship. Demonstrating our ongoing commitment to regenerating our nation's grazing lands, Noble actively manages 13,500 acres of working ranchlands to provide real-world insights and applications for farmers and ranchers.

To learn more about Noble Research Institute, please visit www.noble.org.

About Ranch Management Consultants

Ranch Management Consultants was founded in 1983 and, since that time, has been the premier business management school for agriculturists. Expert instructors bring practical experience that helps participants find real-world solutions to the challenges facing them and their operation. Participants learn proven tools and techniques that will increase their profit and increase their personal effectiveness.

To learn more about Ranch Management Consultants, visit www.ranchmanagement.com.

SOURCE Noble Research Institute LLC