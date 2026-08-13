Noble Research Institute to Honor the Nation's Land Stewards at Second Annual Roots & Revelry Event

Oct. 21 gathering will name the 2026 Noble Land Stewardship Award recipient and celebrate the farmers and ranchers restoring America's grazing lands

ARDMORE, Okla., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Research Institute (Noble), a trusted educational resource for farmers and ranchers since 1945, will once again gather producers, partners and supporters to honor the farmers and ranchers restoring America's grazing lands at the second annual Roots & Revelry, returning to the Noble Research Institute Retreat Center in Ardmore on Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 6 to 9 p.m.

2025 Noble Land Stewardship Award recipients Meredith Ellis (left), her son G.C. Ellis (center) and G.C. Ellis, her father (left) of G Bar C Ranch, pose for a portrait during the inaugural Roots & Revelry event held in October 2025. Photo credit: Rob Mattson/Noble Research Institute

The evening's centerpiece will be the announcement of the 2026 Noble Land Stewardship Award recipient, the second producer to receive the national honor recognizing farmers, ranchers and landowners leading the way in supporting healthier and more productive grazing lands. Last year's inaugural award went to G Bar C Ranch and the Ellis family of Rosston, Texas.

"Roots & Revelry has quickly become one of the highlights of our year," said Steve Rhines, president and CEO of Noble Research Institute. "It's a chance to stand alongside the producers and partners who share our commitment to the land, and to recognize a steward whose work is setting an example for others across the country."

The event continues to build on the vision Lloyd Noble established in 1945, when he founded the institute in response to the Dust Bowl, believing that healthy soil is the foundation of a healthy nation. That mission carries through Noble's work today, guiding farmers and ranchers toward regenerative practices that treat the land as a living system rather than a resource to be depleted.

Sponsorship opportunities for this year's event are now open, ranging from Bronze to Presenting Sponsor, with benefits including reserved seating, logo recognition and pre- and post-event media coverage. Single tickets are also available. Details can be found at www.noble.org/roots-and-revelry.

As the nation's largest nonprofit dedicated to improving soil health and profitability on grazing lands, Noble Research Institute provides education, applied research and producer-focused solutions that advance resilient farming and ranching across the country.

For more information about Roots & Revelry, sponsorship opportunities or tickets, visit www.noble.org/roots-and-revelry.

About Noble Research Institute

Noble Research Institute is the nation's largest nonprofit dedicated to farm and ranch management and has been a leading, trusted resource in agriculture since 1945. The organization serves agricultural producers with education, research and consultation on regenerating soil health to improve their land, livestock and livelihood. Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to restoring U.S. grazing lands, Noble actively manages 13,500 acres of working ranchlands to provide real-world insights and applications for farmers and ranchers.

For more information about Noble Research Institute, visit www.noble.org.

SOURCE Noble Research Institute LLC