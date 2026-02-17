A Fresh Set of Eyes on Your Land: Noble Brings Regenerative Guidance Direct to Producers' Operations

Noble Consultation's on-site service answers the producer demand for hands-on coaching tailored to the specific needs of their land and management goals

ARDMORE, Okla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Research Institute (Noble), a trusted educational resource for farmers and ranchers since 1945, has expanded its Noble Consultation services to include on-site delivery. Building on its virtual consultation sessions launched in 2023, Noble now brings consultants directly to producers' operations for hands-on guidance in implementing regenerative land management.

Hands-on guidance where it matters most. Noble's on-site consultation service brings experienced consultants directly to farms, ranches, orchards and homesteads to help producers implement regenerative practices tailored to their land and context.

Noble's on-site consultation is now available to producers managing farms, ranches, orchards, homesteads and mixed-enterprise operations. Farmers and ranchers can request information and explore consultation options here.

"Our on-site Noble Consultation delivers practical, whole-system guidance that reflects each operation's unique challenges and opportunities," said Charles Rohla, senior regenerative ranching advisor and consultant at Noble Research Institute. "This service was developed in response to producer demand for personalized support that goes beyond our virtual consultation or educational courses."

The on-site consultation focuses on guiding farmers and ranchers in applying regenerative principles that yield healthier soil, more productive grazing land and business success. A single trusted consultant works alongside producers to coach them on implementing solutions tailored to their context. For producers who have completed Noble's educational courses, the consultation provides reinforcement and hands-on guidance to implement what was learned in class.

Key service features include:

On-the-Ground Guidance for Regenerative Transitions : Consultants bring field-tested insights and hands-on experience directly to operations, offering practical strategies customized to each operation's context, challenges and goals.

: Consultants bring field-tested insights and hands-on experience directly to operations, offering practical strategies customized to each operation's context, challenges and goals. Trusted Partnership Beyond the Usual Circles : For producers seeking support outside traditional networks, Noble offers reliable partnership to help navigate new thinking, reallocate resources and build resilience with confidence.

: For producers seeking support outside traditional networks, Noble offers reliable partnership to help navigate new thinking, reallocate resources and build resilience with confidence. Strategic Planning That Moves You Forward: The service delivers a clear framework, actionable tools and a collaborative process that empowers producers to make informed decisions and implement regenerative practices at their own pace.

Jennifer Hernandez, an Oklahoma-based producer who participated in a beta consultation visit, valued the personalized approach. "I really appreciated the commitment to actually seeing our context and helping us overcome some of our own thoughts and paradigms by talking through different challenges and solutions from a different set of eyes, perspectives and experiences," Hernandez said. "We spent a lot of time discussing our goals and how to go about accomplishing some of them. Different sets of eyes see things differently."

On-site consultation complements the organization's existing virtual consultation option, giving producers flexibility to choose the level of support that best fits their needs. From grazing plans to soil test interpretation, enterprise strategy to financial insights, Noble addresses the full spectrum of agricultural challenges with solutions that reflect each producer's goals, context and land type. Every recommendation is co-created with the producer and connects to whole-system outcomes rather than isolated fixes.

Noble's commitment to increasing profitability for the nation's farms and ranches is reflected in this latest offering, which brings the organization's agricultural expertise directly to producers' operations.

About Noble Research Institute

Noble Research Institute is the nation's largest nonprofit dedicated to farm and ranch management and has been a leading, trusted resource in agriculture since 1945. The organization serves agricultural producers with education, research and consultation on regenerating soil health to improve their land, livestock and livelihood. Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to restoring U.S. grazing lands, Noble actively manages 13,500 acres of working ranchlands to provide real-world insights and applications for farmers and ranchers.

