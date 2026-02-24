Know a Rancher Restoring the Land? Noble Research Institute Is Seeking Nominations

Applications for the 2026 Noble Land Stewardship Award are now open through May 29, recognizing farmers, ranchers and landowners leading the way in regenerative land management

ARDMORE, Okla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Research Institute (Noble) is now accepting applications for the 2026 Noble Land Stewardship Award, a national recognition honoring farmers, ranchers and landowners leading the way in regenerative land management. Applications will be accepted through May 29, 2026, with the winner announced this summer.

The "Keeper of the Land" bronze sculpture, created by Oklahoma artist John David Rule, is awarded annually to the Noble Land Stewardship Award recipient. The sculpture recognizes the power of the grazing animal to restore and build the land. Photo credit: Rob Mattson/Noble Research Institute

The Noble Land Stewardship Award recognizes those advancing the health of their soil, water and wildlife habitat through principled management of U.S. grazing lands. By encouraging these leaders to share their experiences, the award aims to broaden conversations around sustainable land use and inspire others inside and outside the agricultural community.

The award was established to advance Noble's commitment to the nation's grazing lands through stewardship, soil health and keeping farmers and ranchers on the land.

"The award is another way for Noble to serve the men and women actively stewarding our nation's grasslands through livestock and grazing management," said Steve Rhines, president and CEO of Noble Research Institute. "We look forward to recognizing another outstanding land steward who cares for the land and its resources, strengthens our rural communities and contributes to our domestic food production."

The inaugural award was presented to G Bar C Ranch, including the Ellis family, their ranch assistant and ranch manager, at Noble's first annual Roots & Revelry event in October 2025. The ranch was recognized for transforming 3,000 acres into a model of biodiversity and sustainable cattle production, cataloging over 660 species of plants, animals, birds, lichens and other ecological communities within their working lands.

Recipients of the Noble Land Stewardship Award receive a bronze sculpture entitled "Keeper of the Land" — created by Oklahoma artist John David Rule — as well as a cash prize. The 2026 winner will also be formally recognized at the second annual Roots & Revelry event, hosted by Noble Research Institute this October.

Noble Research Institute was founded in 1945 by Lloyd Noble, an entrepreneur who witnessed the devastation of the Dust Bowl and believed that healthy soil is the foundation of a healthy nation. Now in its 80th year, the institute's focus on farmers, ranchers and grazing landowners continues, serving these essential men, women and families through education, research, demonstration, policy and producer recognition.

To apply for the 2026 Noble Land Stewardship Award or to learn more about the program, visit www.noble.org/roots-and-revelry/noble-land-stewardship-award . Applications must be submitted online by May 29, 2026.

About Noble Research Institute

Noble Research Institute is the nation's largest nonprofit dedicated to farm and ranch management and has been a leading, trusted resource in agriculture since 1945. The organization serves agricultural producers with education, research and consultation on regenerating soil health to improve their land, livestock and livelihood. Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to restoring U.S. grazing lands, Noble actively manages 13,500 acres of working ranchlands to provide real-world insights and applications for farmers and ranchers.

For more information about Noble Research Institute, visit www.noble.org .

