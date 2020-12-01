Noble Vines Invites Consumers To Pour Good Into The World With Introduction Of Noble Notes Greeting Card Campaign

After a year of unprecedented hardships, many Americans are longing for a way to stay connected over the holidays, especially if they can't be together in person. Through December 31, Noble Vines invites participants aged 21 and over nationwide to partake in this simple act of kindness. After selecting one of five custom Noble Notes at ShareANobleNote.com , senders will have the opportunity to craft a personal message. The note will then be beautifully handwritten by one of Punkpost's talented artists, stamped and mailed to a deserving recipient without charge to the sender—brightening people's days, one Noble Note at a time.

"Knowing that the holiday season may look different for many of us this year, we wanted to encourage others to spread connection, gratitude and goodwill in a meaningful way," commented Ashley Larson, Brand Manager of Noble Vines.

The Noble Notes cards feature sentiments such as "Thanks for your love and support", "You make the world a better place", and the timely, "I don't know how I would have made it through 2020 without you." Says Ashley, "We hope that Noble Notes will bring joy to each recipient all over the U.S., whether the cards are going to loved ones, first responders or other people working hard to help others this holiday season."

In addition, Noble Vines has pledged a donation of $25,000 to AmpleHarvest.org, a national nonprofit working with nearly 9,000 local food banks across the nation. To keep the giving going, Noble Vines will donate an additional $4,000 if senders and recipients of Noble Notes share their card images on social media 2,000 times with the hashtag #PourGoodIntoTheWorld.

"After a year of many challenges, we commend Noble Vines for being true to its mission and working to give people the ability to connect in new ways during these difficult times," said Gary Oppenheimer, Founder and Executive Director of AmpleHarvest.org. "We are tremendously grateful for the generous donation the brand is making to our organization, and its efforts in allowing consumers to get involved by sharing Noble Notes on with their friends and family."

To send a Noble Note this holiday season, please visit www.ShareANobleNote.com through December 31.

About Noble Vines

Noble Vines Collection is a portfolio of super-premium wines from family-owned, sustainably farmed estates in Monterey and Lodi, California. Noble Vines believes that there's a noble spirit in each of us and invites wine lovers everywhere to pour good into the world through everyday acts of kindness and generosity. Harvested from superior quality vine stocks, Noble Vines' eight wines include: 337 Cabernet Sauvignon, 667 Pinot Noir, 181 Merlot, 515 Rosé, 446 Chardonnay, 152 Pinot Grigio, 242 Sauvignon Blanc, and Marquis Red. Visit www.noblevines.com or join the Noble Vines social community on Facebook and follow @noblevineswine on Instagram. For a bottle shot, please click here.

About Ample Harvest.org

AmpleHarvest.org, Inc. is a not-for-profit 501c3 organization that's combatting garden food waste and hunger nationwide by networking millions of home/community gardeners to thousands of local food pantries, each eager to receive and then distribute the growers excess harvest. For more information, visit http://www.AmpleHarvest.org/presskit or call AMPLE-6-9880 (267-536-9880).

* Consumers must be aged 21 or over to follow Noble Vines social media channels and to participate in any Noble Notes social media, charitable or marketing programs.

