Noble Vines Invites U.S. Wine Lovers to become "Hunger Heroes" This Spring

"One in six kids may face hunger in this country," commented Diana Hovey from No Kid Hungry. "Noble Vines' commitment to help provide up to 1.5 million meals for children will have a meaningful impact in communities around the United States and will support our efforts to help feed the 13 million children in this country who struggle with food insecurity."

No Kid Hungry is a national campaign run by Share Our Strength, a nonprofit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the U.S. and around the world. No Kid Hungry is committed to ending childhood hunger in the U.S. and has provided more than one billion meals to kids. With nationwide grocery and retail wine store distribution, Noble Vines will raise awareness of the No Kid Hungry organization through this campaign with in-store displays that bring a connection to charitable giving.

"Noble Vines is committed to partnering with critical causes and inspiring goodwill as an integral part of who we are – and who we serve," said Ashley Larson, brand manager, Noble Vines. "We believe every kid deserves the safety of knowing where their next meal is coming from, and are honored to partner with No Kid Hungry and support their noble efforts to feed America's most vulnerable: children."

Noble Vines began its focus on hunger relief in 2020 with partnerships supporting local food banks across the U.S., expanding that program from 19 states to 30 in 2021. This year, Noble Vines' partnership with No Kid Hungry builds on those efforts to create opportunities for consumers nationwide to join them in supporting hunger relief. Noble Vines 337 Cabernet Sauvignon is one of California's leading premium Cabernets in both quality and renown: a three-time winner of 90-point ratings from Wine Enthusiast magazine, the wine has a suggested retail price of $14 and is available at major grocery and wine retailers across the country.

*Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals; donations help support programs that feed kids. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, one in six kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. For more information, visit www.nokidhungry.org and learn more in the charity's social community on Instagram, @nokidhungry.

About Noble Vines

Noble Vines Collection is a portfolio of premium wines from family-owned, sustainably farmed estates in Monterey and Lodi, California. Noble Vines believes that there's a noble spirit in each of us and invites wine lovers everywhere to pour good into the world through everyday acts of kindness and generosity. Harvested from superior quality vine stocks, Noble Vines' eight wines include: 337 Cabernet Sauvignon, 667 Pinot Noir, 181 Merlot, 515 Rosé, 446 Chardonnay, 152 Pinot Grigio, 242 Sauvignon Blanc, and Marquis Red. Visit www.noblevines.com or join the Noble Vines social community on Facebook and follow @noblevineswine on Instagram . For a bottle shot, please click here .

