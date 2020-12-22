Noble.AI Announces the Appointment of Vincent Colegrave to Customer Advisory Board
Dec 22, 2020, 08:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble.AI, whose artificial intelligence ("AI") software enables engineers, scientists, and researchers to make more discoveries faster and at lower cost, today announced the appointment of Vincent Colegrave, Digital Director, Research & Innovation at Solvay, to its Customer Advisory Board.
"Noble is in the business of invention: we build AI that helps R&D professionals achieve digital transformation and create new products faster and smarter, like advanced chemistries," said Dr. Matthew C. Levy, founder and CEO of Noble.AI. "These innovations help power our economy. Today, more rapidly than ever before, customers are moving to adopt tools that enable them to do R&D remotely. That's why I'm delighted to announce Vincent Colegrave is joining Noble.AI on our Customer Advisory Board. I'm confident his strong leadership and strategic experience will help us serve this quickly growing market even more effectively."
On his appointment, Mr. Colegrave said, "Noble.AI tools are enabling Solvay teams to solve business problems by rapidly digitizing, consolidating, and organizing large volumes of complex scientific research data, whether publicly available, generated by third-party software, or even captured in handwritten documents. I'm deeply honored to join this seasoned and forward looking Advisory Board, bonding together to accelerate the transformation of the Research & Innovation ecosystem. In just a few months, Noble.AI successfully ingested and organized content in nearly 4,000 Solvay-provided documents, pulling tabular and unstructured data stored in DOCX, CSV, PDF, XLS, XML, and many other formats. This is enabling us to search through and analyze information and knowledge in new ways, enabling us to save time and realize a 4.6x cost improvement in our work – while creating opportunities for generating novel insight and innovation at Solvay and for our customers. Especially in this time of crisis, we particularly appreciate their willingness to quickly support our teams and bring results to our researchers."
About Noble.AI
Noble.AI builds AI tools that lower the cost of R&D. The company partners with the world's most important R&D organizations to accelerate their process of innovation and help them bring products to market faster.
Learn more at http://www.noble.ai
SOURCE Noble AI