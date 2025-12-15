NobleReach to provide top early-career tech talent as founding partner to United States Tech Force

OPM's new Tech Force will draw on NobleReach pipeline of top STEM graduates to inspire a new era of national service

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the White House Office of Personnel Management (OPM) named the NobleReach Foundation® as a founding partner to the US Tech Force, a new initiative to recruit technical talent into government through two-to-four-year appointments.

Building on the success of the NobleReach Scholars Program, which has connected nearly 50 recent STEM and business graduates to yearlong public service roles at eight federal agencies and 10 state and local partners, NobleReach will work with OPM to deploy its pipeline of top talent in AI, cybersecurity, data science and more to the US Tech Force.

NobleReach will work to deploy its pipeline of top talent in AI, cybersecurity, data science to the US Tech Force Post this

"I met with this year's cohort of NobleReach Scholars in September and was blown away by their skills and passion for serving the American people," said OPM Director Scott Kupor. "I'm proud that the US Tech Force will help modernize recruiting and make government a competitive destination for the nation's best and brightest tech minds."

In supporting Tech Force, NobleReach aims to move the needle on critical national challenges and inspire a new generation of young leaders in public service.

"Our placements of top talent are proof that programs like this can have a force multiplier effect at government agencies nationwide," said NobleReach CEO Arun Gupta. "We've seen how working on behalf of our nation gives these young leaders an appreciation for public service that will stay with them throughout their careers, in and out of government. The United States Tech Force will create a pathway for more young people to have that experience, and for government to benefit from their skills, their entrepreneurial mindset, and their deep desire to make an impact. We are proud to be a founding partner."

NobleReach's programs emphasize mentorship, professional development, and a cohort-based approach to provide the scaffolding that allows participants to thrive and contribute on their first day in a public service role.

"At NobleReach, we're building a thriving national community of dual public-private sector citizens, who view public service as a defining career chapter," said NobleReach Board Chair Krishnan Rajagopalan. "We've laid the foundation with the Scholars Program. The United States Tech Force represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to scale exponentially across government and bring high-caliber, mission-oriented talent to bear to tackle our greatest challenges."

Once they complete the program, NobleReach Scholars join a dynamic ecosystem of technology, science and business leaders fluent in government, industry and academia – leaders who belong across sectors, not confined to one.

"As a former public servant and veteran, I can attest that the love of contributing to a larger mission never truly leaves you," echoed the Honorable Lisa Disbrow, former Under Secretary of the Air Force and NobleReach Board member. "The individuals who join the new United States Tech Force will have the privilege of seeing their contributions to our nation today yield a brighter and more fulfilling future throughout their career journeys."

Additional founding Tech Force partners include Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Anduril, Apple, Box, C3 AI, Coinbase, Databricks, Dell, Docusign, Google Public Sector, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, OpenAI, Oracle, Palantir, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, Snowflake, Robinhood, Uber, Workday, xAI, and Zoom.

About NobleReach Foundation:

NobleReach Foundation is a civic leadership platform committed to rekindling a spirit of national service across all career stages. We believe the greatest challenges facing America demand technology, science, and business leaders fluent in government, industry, and academia—leaders who belong across sectors, not confined to one. We're a hub where current and aspiring leaders can connect to opportunities that can meet their ambition for personal success and their passion to impact the world through public service.

SOURCE NobleReach Foundation