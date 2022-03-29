Nobles and the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization to Provide 18 University Scholarships

AMMAN, Jordan, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobles Properties has awarded 18 full university scholarships through the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) to outstanding secondary school students who wish to continue their education in the medical and technology fields.

Omar Ayesh, Chairman of the Nobles Group (R) with Dr. Hussein Al-Shibli, JHCO Secretary General (L)

Omar Ayesh, Chairman of the Nobles Group, presented the scholarships to Dr. Hussein Al-Shibli, JHCO Secretary General, during the signing of a memorandum of cooperation. Nobles will cover all tuition expenses for exceptional students who are financially unable to cover the fees under the auspices of the JHCO. The move is part of Nobles' drive to expand its corporate social responsibility program that already funds hundreds of students across 11 countries.

"We have made a strategic commitment to help develop as many deserving individuals as possible through our community programs," Ayesh said. "We firmly believe that only through education can society enjoy constant renewal and prosper." Ayesh added that the Group chose the technology and medical fields as a reflection of current events, and the correspondent need for specializations in these sectors which provides students a competitive edge in the labor market.

Dr. Al-Shibli emphasized: "We constantly strive to include education programs among our activities through partnering with the private sector. We take great pride in supporting exceptional students complete their learning journey; and we are both grateful and pleased with this new relationship we have established with Nobles."

Al-Shibli emphasized the importance of local as well as international support for mentoring, training, and scholarship programs. Organizations such as JHCO have been integral to Jordan's efforts to make education accessible to a broad spectrum of the population.

Nobles Properties is an international real estate developer that builds distinctive lifestyle developments. The company's CSR program includes over a thousand scholarships in 11 countries around the world, in addition to its strategic partnership with local charities and social development programs. Omar Ayesh, the company's founder, built one of the region's most iconic projects in Dubai, the Princess Tower, which reigned as the tallest residential tower in the world for years. Nobles Properties operates in North America, the Middle East and North Africa.

